Tesla Issues Massive Recall Of Cybertrucks Over Light Fault

The automaker Tesla, Inc. is recalling 63,619 units of its Cybertruck in the United States after regulatory scrutiny identified a software-driven fault that causes the front parking lights to exceed allowable brightness levels, potentially impairing the vision of on-coming drivers. The recall covers vehicles produced between November 13, 2023 and October 11, 2025 and running software versions earlier than 2025.38.3.

Federal safety regulators including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed that Tesla had already issued an over-the-air software update to affected vehicles at no cost to owners. The NHTSA said no accidents, injuries or fatalities have yet been reported in connection with the issue.

The brightness defect was uncovered during an internal review by Tesla, supported by photometric testing that confirmed the lights in question could exceed federal brightness limits for parking illumination. Tesla disclosed that the fix would be handled by software and did not require physical visits to service centres.

The recall follows an earlier action just one day prior, in which Tesla announced it would recall 12,963 units of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to a fault in a battery-pack component that could cause sudden loss of drive power. That earlier recall added to mounting scrutiny of the company's vehicle safety and software integrity.

Analysts suggest the scale of this latest recall highlights how Tesla's rapid vehicle rollout strategy and reliance on OTA solutions are being tested by regulators. Although Tesla continues to report high sales volumes-partly driven by the expiry of a US federal tax credit-profit margins have come under pressure due to increasing costs and regulatory compliance burdens.

Industry watchers note that the Cybertruck has already been subject to multiple recalls since its launch in November 2023. These include a March 2025 recall of over 46,000 trucks for a stainless-steel exterior trim panel that could detach, as well as earlier recalls for windshield wiper motor failure, trim attachment issues and accelerator pedal concerns.

Tesla's use of a high-visibility lighting signature for the Cybertruck was intended to underscore its futuristic brand positioning, but the brightness issue raises questions about photometric compliance and standard regulatory testing across markets. The problem highlights how innovative design features-when paired with software control-may still run into traditional safety constraints. Experts say this recall underscores the importance of manufacturer vigilance in monitoring field performance and rapidly deploying software mitigations for safety-critical systems.

From a regulatory perspective, the NHTSA emphasised that the brightness issue could“impair the vision of other drivers” and exceed the brightness thresholds defined in US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108 for lighting. While no incidents linked to the fault have been reported, the agency noted that the threshold breach alone suffices to present an“unreasonable risk to safety” if left uncorrected. The agency declines to speculate whether further enforcement action will follow as the investigation continues.

For vehicle owners, Tesla advises checking whether their vehicle's VIN falls within the recall batch and ensuring the software update has been applied. According to Tesla's communications, affected vehicles should receive the update automatically, but owners are encouraged to verify via their vehicle's screen or connected mobile app. The company stated that no physical remedial action is required for this lighting fault.

Tesla's broader safety landscape remains under pressure: The NHTSA opened a separate investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self‐Driving driver assistance system after reports of red-light violations, wrong-way driving and crashes. While not directly connected to the lighting recall, the probe compounds Tesla's regulatory burden and could influence future recall dynamics.

As Tesla proceeds with the recall campaign, the company faces the dual challenge of maintaining customer trust while navigating an evolving regulatory environment. The Cybertruck's high-profile role means each new service action carries outsized media attention. Stakeholders will watch closely how Tesla communicates the correction, avoids repeat issues, and sustains its brand promise amid intensified scrutiny and cost pressures.

