Kazakhstan Prevents Billions Of Dollars Of State Losses Through Anti-Corruption Measures

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan has prevented damage to the state amounting to 3.8 trillion tenge ($7 billion) since the beginning of 2025, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

Sagimbayev noted that 255 billion tenge ($473.5 million) has already been returned to the state budget. A total of 91 criminal cases related to corruption have been initiated.

In addition, national security authorities have detained 67 individuals involved in extremism and terrorism, while 83 supporters of radical ideologies have been convicted. Joint actions with the Ministry of Internal Affairs led to the dismantling of 17 criminal groups, with 244 members arrested and 96 placed in pre-trial detention.

Security forces also seized 453 firearms, 64 grenades, and around 6,000 rounds of ammunition. Anti-drug operations resulted in the closure of 16 narcotics laboratories, as well as 25 international and 19 regional drug trafficking channels. Authorities confiscated approximately 20 tons of narcotics, including 13 tons of Colombian cocaine and 10 tons of precursor chemicals.

These measures demonstrate Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to strengthen economic security, combat corruption, and counter extremism and organized crime.