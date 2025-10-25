National Mission: India Eyes Sustainable Mineral Recovery From E-Waste

The Ministry of Mines has been actively engaging with the private sector to build enough capacity in India to fully utilize electronic waste and recover critical minerals within the next few years, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Mines on Friday. The initiative follows the Union Cabinet's approval on September 3, 2025, of a Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme for critical mineral recycling. This scheme, a key component of the National Critical Mineral Mission, aims to promote sustainable recovery of vital materials through recycling instead of relying solely on imports.

The Ministry of Mines released detailed guidelines for the scheme on October 2, 2025, after consulting with industry stakeholders. The same day, the application process for participation began. The Ministry stated that stakeholders welcomed the quick rollout and have shown strong interest in joining the effort.

Under the scheme, eligible feedstock includes e-waste, used lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), and other scrap such as catalytic converters from end-of-life vehicles. According to the Ministry's data, India generates about 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste and 60 kilo tonnes of spent LIBs annually. With the removal of customs duty on LIB scrap in the 2025-26 Union Budget, imports of such waste will be easier, expanding recycling opportunities over the next four to five years.

Feedstock collection will also improve through formalization under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, which mandates producers to ensure proper collection and recycling of e-waste and battery waste. At present, much of the material known as black mass, powder containing valuable metals, is exported without extracting the minerals domestically due to limited processing capacity. The new scheme will reward recyclers engaged in the actual extraction of minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, encouraging dismantlers, crushers, and shredders to enter the formal recycling chain.

Few companies in India currently operate complete end-to-end recycling systems, also known as R4 recycling, which convert battery scrap into metals. To widen participation, incentives under the scheme are capped at Rs 50 crore for large recyclers and Rs 25 crore for smaller ones.

The Ministry said the initiative will boost recycling capacity using proven technologies such as hydrometallurgy. Research institutions including IITs and CSIR labs have already developed indigenous techniques for metal recovery and purification. These institutes are also providing training in mineral processing and extraction, ensuring that any skill requirements under the scheme can be met through academic and industrial collaboration.

