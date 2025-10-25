Altimetrik Completes Acquisition Of SLK Software, Uniting Strengths To Unlock Value Through AI-First And Digital Enablem...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Altimetrik today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of SLK Software, marking a major milestone in the company's journey to build a digital engineering powerhouse. As part of this transition, SLK Software will now operate under its new identity as

The integration brings together Altimetrik's AI-first, data-led innovation capabilities with SLK's strength in Intelligent Enterprise, Digital Operations, Intelligent Infrastructure and Automation and Quality Engineering - spanning the entire digital enablement value chain from strategy and design to engineering and managed services. Anchored in a Practitioner-Led approach, the unified organization merges deep domain expertise with modern platforms and digital operating models to deliver bite-size, outcome-focused execution that accelerates time-to-value.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome the SLK team to Altimetrik, bringing together two organizations driven by purpose, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to help our customers lead with confidence in the era of intelligent business,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik.“Completing this acquisition marks a pivotal milestone that is about more than scale; it is about helping businesses grow responsibly in an AI-first world by reshaping how they harness AI to drive real, measurable impact.”

Altimetrik and SLK bring together a global team of over 10,000+ professionals across 17+ countries, operating more than 20+ engineering centres. The combined entity serves over 150 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 leaders, offering the full continuum of AI-first enablement - spanning data, engineering, intelligent operations, and automation - empowering enterprises to move beyond experimentation to adoption and continuous value creation.

"Altimetrik and SLK joining forces marks a new era for enterprise technology," said Puneet Bhatia, Partner & Executive Chairman, India of TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik. "The unified company is poised to accelerate enterprise modernization and unlock transformative outcomes for our customers - a journey TPG is excited to champion alongside."

"This is a significant milestone in our investment journey, at a time when AI continues to act as a transformative source in today's evolving business landscape, reshaping how companies operate, compete and grow,” said Vivek Mohan, Business Unit Partner at TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik.“With combined scale, AI expertise, and delivery excellence, Altimetrik and SLK will drive faster innovation, greater impact for clients, and unlock significant value creation."

Building on Altimetrik's AI First approach, the launch of ALTI AI Adoption LabTM and DomainForge, Altimetrik and SLK will continue on that momentum, offering comprehensive capabilities across data, AI, product engineering and experience, platform modernization, analytics, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, intelligent infrastructure, and cloud operations, underpinned by strong technology partnerships. The combined organization also benefits from a stronger ecosystem of technology alliances, such as OpenAI, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake and Databricks.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SLK Software. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Altimetrik and TPG.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI-first data and digital engineering company helping enterprises accelerate growth through an incremental, product-driven approach. As an official OpenAI services partner, our ALTI AI Adoption LabTM and DomainForge enable organizations to build and scale enterprise-grade AI solutions.

With 6,000+ practitioners worldwide and deep engineering DNA, we help businesses across BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences modernize technology, launch new business models, and scale AI adoption, powered by data-led innovation, intelligent digital operations, and automation.

Recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortListTM for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for BFSI and Life Sciences Digital Engineering, Altimetrik also ranks on Glassdoor's Best Led Companies in 2025, delivering efficiency, visibility, and frictionless growth in the AI era. Learn more at altimetrik.

About SLK, an Altimetrik company

SLK, an Altimetrik company, is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions through a culture of partnership and continuous evolution. Following its acquisition by Altimetrik, the unified organization broadens its innovation ecosystem and global reach. This alignment combines SLK's expertise in Intelligent Enterprise, Infrastructure Management, Automation and Quality Engineering, Digital Operations, and Industry-Focused Solutions with Altimetrik's proficiency in Data and AI, Digital Business Enablement, Product and Platform Engineering, Cloud and Modernization, and Go-to-Market and Growth Execution. Together, they are poised to unlock value, accelerate modernization, and drive measurable AI-first innovation at scale.

For 25 years, the organization has been enabling enterprises across insurance, financial services, investment management, and manufacturing to reimagine their business and address both present and future needs. With this integration, the company will further expand into healthcare, life sciences, and retail, enhancing its ability to drive meaningful digital transformation. Recognized over the years by Great Place To Work®, Brandon Hall, Mercer | Mettl-HRedge Awards, and SHRM for its people practices and culture of excellence, the organization continues to constructively challenge the status quo to drive peak performance through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation.

Find out how SLK helps leading organizations reimagine their business at .

