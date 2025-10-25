403
Venezuelan leader accuses US of fabricating “a new eternal war”
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday accused the United States of fabricating what he called “a new eternal war” amid a series of US-led strikes on boats alleged to be involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean.
“The people of the United States know it, they are inventing a new eternal war,” Maduro said during a speech in Caracas.
He continued, “They promised they would never get involved in another war, and now they are inventing a war that we are going to prevent. How? By mobilizing the peoples of South America.”
Maduro insisted that Venezuela does not produce coca leaves and claimed that Washington is using false accusations to justify its actions against his government.
Earlier this week, the Venezuelan leader announced the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to bolster the country’s air defense network. The move follows the US military buildup in the Caribbean, which Caracas sees as an effort to destabilize and pressure for regime change.
