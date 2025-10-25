403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, China start economic, trade discussions in Malaysia
(MENAFN) The United States and China began economic and trade discussions on Saturday in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng met with the US team headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “consult on important issues in China-US economic and trade relations” in line with the “consensus reached during multiple phone calls by the two nations’ leaders this year,” according to officials.
This session marks the fifth round of talks between the two countries, following previous meetings in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
In August, the US and China agreed to a temporary tariff truce until November 10, the third such agreement since tariffs were raised to 145% under President Trump, with China having previously increased duties on US goods to as high as 125%.
The discussions coincide with Malaysia hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from Sunday through Tuesday.
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng met with the US team headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “consult on important issues in China-US economic and trade relations” in line with the “consensus reached during multiple phone calls by the two nations’ leaders this year,” according to officials.
This session marks the fifth round of talks between the two countries, following previous meetings in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
In August, the US and China agreed to a temporary tariff truce until November 10, the third such agreement since tariffs were raised to 145% under President Trump, with China having previously increased duties on US goods to as high as 125%.
The discussions coincide with Malaysia hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from Sunday through Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment