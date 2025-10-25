403
Israel Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander in Strike on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday that it conducted a strike that killed a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.
Abbas Hassan Karky, who served as the logistics commander for Hezbollah's Southern Front headquarters, was killed in the Nabatieh region, according to the military statement.
The IDF said Karky "led efforts to rebuild Hezbollah's combat capabilities in recent months. He was also responsible for reestablishing the organization's force structure and for managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon."
Lebanese media reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on a southern Lebanese road on Friday, resulting in Karky's death.
A Lebanese security source told a news agency that Karky was a Hezbollah official but did not provide further details.
A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in place since Nov. 27, 2024, largely halting clashes sparked by the Gaza war. Despite this, the Israeli military continues to carry out occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah "threats," while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.
