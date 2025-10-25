403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Military Strikes Drug Cartel Vessel in Caribbean, Killing Six
(MENAFN) The U.S. military sank a suspected drug-smuggling vessel overnight in international waters of the Caribbean, killing all six people on board, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed early Friday.
This operation marks the first nighttime strike against a suspected narcotics ship and the tenth such attack since September, bringing the cumulative death toll from U.S. strikes targeting drug operations to more than 40.
In a social media statement, Hegseth said the vessel "carried narcotics and transited along a known narco-trafficking route," and was linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan-origin cartel that the United States has formally designated as a terrorist organization. He emphasized that the strike occurred in international waters.
On Oct. 2, the White House notified Congress that the United States is involved in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels labeled as terrorist groups, without disclosing their identities.
The strikes have sparked sharp criticism from congressional Democrats. Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. government "offered no credible legal justification, evidence or intelligence" for the operations.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has consistently denounced U.S. actions as attempts to topple his government and extend American military influence in Latin America. Earlier this month, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the United States of "murder" for killing suspected drug traffickers at sea.
This operation marks the first nighttime strike against a suspected narcotics ship and the tenth such attack since September, bringing the cumulative death toll from U.S. strikes targeting drug operations to more than 40.
In a social media statement, Hegseth said the vessel "carried narcotics and transited along a known narco-trafficking route," and was linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan-origin cartel that the United States has formally designated as a terrorist organization. He emphasized that the strike occurred in international waters.
On Oct. 2, the White House notified Congress that the United States is involved in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels labeled as terrorist groups, without disclosing their identities.
The strikes have sparked sharp criticism from congressional Democrats. Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. government "offered no credible legal justification, evidence or intelligence" for the operations.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has consistently denounced U.S. actions as attempts to topple his government and extend American military influence in Latin America. Earlier this month, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the United States of "murder" for killing suspected drug traffickers at sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment