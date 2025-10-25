Flareflow Unveils Global Expansion Framework, Supported By Leadership Including Former Tiktok Executive Shawn Wu

MENAFN - GetNews) Three-pillar model links product, teams and ecosystem as microdramas move from niche to mainstream







FlareFlow, the international microdrama platform operated by COL Group, has unveiled a new framework for its global expansion. The approach focuses on three connected areas that will guide scale and quality across markets: product and content, team and organisation, and the wider industry ecosystem.

“Each market has its own rhythm and audience behaviour,” said Shawn Wu, Vice President of Globalisation and Head of HR for COL's international business.“Our goal is to enable local teams to make creative decisions that resonate regionally while maintaining a consistent global strategy driven by data.”

As part of the framework, FlareFlow is building local creative capacity while strengthening cross-border delivery. The company has assembled more than 30 international production teams across five continents, with dual post-production hubs in Beijing and Los Angeles. A purpose-built International Microdrama Studio of 10,000 square metres in China's Greater Bay Area is scheduled to open this year, designed to support rapid, repeatable production for mobile-first viewing.

The company describes the current stage of microdramas as a period of fast learning and refinement.“We're treating every market and every story as an experiment,” Wu added.“The United States marks an important milestone, and we'll continue refining both content and product experience globally.”

FlareFlow's catalogue spans multiple genres and languages, supported by in-house writing and a growing pool of directors and editors. Production standards are expected to rise as budgets increase and pipelines mature.“Microdrama is known for efficiency, but quality is what will drive the next leap forward,” Wu said.

Industry analysts forecast strong growth for the format over the next five years as viewing habits shift toward short, serialized stories on mobile devices. FlareFlow aims to play a leading role in shaping that future by fostering a sustainable ecosystem among writers, studios, platforms, and partners worldwide.

About FlareFlow

FlareFlow is an international microdrama platform under COL Group. The service combines advanced production workflows with a global creative network to deliver short-form, story-driven series for mobile audiences. FlareFlow operates across more than 170 regions and continues to expand partnerships with writers, studios and distributors worldwide.