403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Katara Tech Forum Discusses Challenges Of AI In Education
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village, in co-operation with the Business Forum, held the 25th edition of the Katara Tech Forum under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges."
The forum brought together a distinguished group of experts and specialists, including Dr Anas Bouhlal, Regional Programme Specialist for Higher Education and Technical and Vocational Training; Kholoud al-Mannai, Director of E-Learning and Digital Solutions at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE); Dr Shaker Ahmed al-Ashwal, Executive Director of the Global Institute for Studies in partnership with Arkansas State University (USA); and Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim al-Ishaq, CEO of AI Qatar.
The session was moderated by writer and media personality Issa bin Mohammed al-Ishaq.
In his opening remarks, Thamer Al-Qadi, Director of the Information Technology Department at Katara and Chair of the Katara Tech Forum, emphasised that the current technological revolution imposes a shared responsibility on all stakeholders.
He pointed out that AI is no longer merely a supportive tool, but a genuine partner in shaping the future of education.
He added that AI offers opportunities such as curriculum development, innovative personalised learning methods, and empowering teachers to focus on creativity.
However, these opportunities come with challenges related to privacy, ethical use, and human capacity building.
Al-Qadi noted that Katara's co-operation with the Business Forum reflects the close link between education, technology, and the economy, stressing that investing in knowledge and technology is an investment in humanity and the future.
He underlined that the forum serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas, and for turning challenges into opportunities.
For his part, Chairman of the Business Forum Saad Mohammed al-Dabbagh said the event's theme aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on human and knowledge-based development.
He affirmed that AI has become a national necessity for serving the future, calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to harness modern technologies in developing education.
Kholoud al-Mannai stated that MoEHE was among the first ministries globally to begin training its teachers on the use of AI since 2022. She stressed that the purpose of the technology is not to replace teachers but to empower them and ease their workloads.
She added that the ministry has developed a digital competency framework for both teachers and students tailored to the local context and is currently working on an e-learning governance framework to ensure the safe and responsible use of digital tools in schools.
Dr al-Ashwal praised the higher education environment in Qatar, noting that around 60% of universities in the country offer specialised programmes in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
He emphasised the importance of identifying real educational needs and directing AI use toward achieving educational goals.
Meanwhile, Dr Bouhlal highlighted Unesco's role in promoting AI ethics, explaining that it is the only international organisation that has developed a comprehensive framework for this field. He also pointed out the cultural specificities of the Arab world, which require a unique approach to dealing with artificial intelligence, emphasising that AI is not a substitute for human intelligence but a tool that broadens educational horizons and enhances inclusivity.
Concluding the discussion, Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim al-Ishaq stressed that education is undergoing a fundamental transformation thanks to AI, calling for the preservation of values and ethics as the true challenge in this domain.
He noted that the issue does not lie in the use of technology itself, but in its outcomes and direction.
In closing, participants exchanged views and ideas on the role of artificial intelligence in advancing education and addressing challenges while preserving the cultural and intellectual identity of Arab societies. (QNA)Katara Cultural Village Katara Tech Forum
The forum brought together a distinguished group of experts and specialists, including Dr Anas Bouhlal, Regional Programme Specialist for Higher Education and Technical and Vocational Training; Kholoud al-Mannai, Director of E-Learning and Digital Solutions at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE); Dr Shaker Ahmed al-Ashwal, Executive Director of the Global Institute for Studies in partnership with Arkansas State University (USA); and Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim al-Ishaq, CEO of AI Qatar.
The session was moderated by writer and media personality Issa bin Mohammed al-Ishaq.
In his opening remarks, Thamer Al-Qadi, Director of the Information Technology Department at Katara and Chair of the Katara Tech Forum, emphasised that the current technological revolution imposes a shared responsibility on all stakeholders.
He pointed out that AI is no longer merely a supportive tool, but a genuine partner in shaping the future of education.
He added that AI offers opportunities such as curriculum development, innovative personalised learning methods, and empowering teachers to focus on creativity.
However, these opportunities come with challenges related to privacy, ethical use, and human capacity building.
Al-Qadi noted that Katara's co-operation with the Business Forum reflects the close link between education, technology, and the economy, stressing that investing in knowledge and technology is an investment in humanity and the future.
He underlined that the forum serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas, and for turning challenges into opportunities.
For his part, Chairman of the Business Forum Saad Mohammed al-Dabbagh said the event's theme aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on human and knowledge-based development.
He affirmed that AI has become a national necessity for serving the future, calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to harness modern technologies in developing education.
Kholoud al-Mannai stated that MoEHE was among the first ministries globally to begin training its teachers on the use of AI since 2022. She stressed that the purpose of the technology is not to replace teachers but to empower them and ease their workloads.
She added that the ministry has developed a digital competency framework for both teachers and students tailored to the local context and is currently working on an e-learning governance framework to ensure the safe and responsible use of digital tools in schools.
Dr al-Ashwal praised the higher education environment in Qatar, noting that around 60% of universities in the country offer specialised programmes in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
He emphasised the importance of identifying real educational needs and directing AI use toward achieving educational goals.
Meanwhile, Dr Bouhlal highlighted Unesco's role in promoting AI ethics, explaining that it is the only international organisation that has developed a comprehensive framework for this field. He also pointed out the cultural specificities of the Arab world, which require a unique approach to dealing with artificial intelligence, emphasising that AI is not a substitute for human intelligence but a tool that broadens educational horizons and enhances inclusivity.
Concluding the discussion, Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim al-Ishaq stressed that education is undergoing a fundamental transformation thanks to AI, calling for the preservation of values and ethics as the true challenge in this domain.
He noted that the issue does not lie in the use of technology itself, but in its outcomes and direction.
In closing, participants exchanged views and ideas on the role of artificial intelligence in advancing education and addressing challenges while preserving the cultural and intellectual identity of Arab societies. (QNA)Katara Cultural Village Katara Tech Forum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment