OECS ACBO Launch“IGNERI” Honey Box Set Celebrating Caribbean Apiculture

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) BASSETERRE, St Kitts – At the 2025 Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Association of Caribbean Beekeeping Organizations (ACBO), in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, officially launched the IGNERI Honey Box Set, a premium curated collection celebrating the diversity, flavour, and craftsmanship of Caribbean honey.

The IGNERI Honey Box Set contains six (80ml) jars, each sourced from a different OECS member state: St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada. Together, they capture the unique floral signatures and microclimates of the region, offering consumers a true taste of Caribbean biodiversity.

“Apiculture is far more than producing honey,” said Richard Matthias, president of the Association of Caribbean Beekeeping Organizations (ACBO), during the launch.“It embodies our connection to the land, our agricultural potential, and our duty to protect natural biodiversity. Through IGNERI, we celebrate our artisanal producers from each island and share their stories in every jar.” ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

The name IGNERI represents the native language of the first people of the Caribbean, the Indigenous First People, for whom honey symbolised life, sweetness, and harmony with nature. The brand pays homage to this ancestral heritage, reminding the region that apiculture remains deeply intertwined with both cultural identity and environmental stewardship.

The launch of IGNERI marks an important step in positioning OECS honey as a premium regional product, uniting beekeepers under a shared identity of quality, sustainability, and authenticity. Beyond its commercial appeal, IGNERI stands as a symbol of regional integration, reflecting how cooperation and shared standards can strengthen rural livelihoods and promote biodiversity conservation.

The IGNERI initiative was developed under the BioSPACE Project, funded by the European Union, through a collaborative effort between the OECS Commission and the Association of Caribbean Beekeeping Organizations (ACBO). The partnership combined regional coordination with on-the-ground technical expertise to strengthen apiculture value chains and promote biodiversity conservation.

Special thanks were extended to the government and ministry of agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis, the OECS Commission, CARICOM Secretariat, GEF SGP UNDP (Saint Lucia), FAO, IICA and all regional and international partners who continue to keep the torch of apiculture, rural livelihoods, and environmental biodiversity burning brightly across the Caribbean.

