HEALWELL Files Amended Business Acquisition Report
The Company filed the Amended BAR to update the audit report to reflect an administrative change that the audit report is prepared in compliance with the International Standards on Auditing (" ISA ") whereas the prior report reflected compliance with ISA (New Zealand) (" ISA NZ "). Although ISA NZ is substantively similar to ISA, the audit report has been updated to confirm compliance with ISA and include additional disclosure related to the auditor's responsibilities in connection with the audit as required by ISA. The Amended BAR was filed at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a staff review.
The Amended BAR can be viewed on SEDAR+ at .
James Lee
Chief Executive Officer
HEALWELL AI Inc.
About HEALWELL AI
HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit .
