New AI Device Targets Growing Concern Over Children's Screen Time
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As research continues to document concerns about children's screen time, a new company founded by the inventor of leading web chat company veteran, Robert LoCascio, is offering an alternative approach to digital entertainment for kids. Kid Company's KID device, now available for pre-order at kidco ahead of the 2025 holiday season, uses voice-powered AI to engage children in creative activities rather than video consumption.
The Research Context
The launch comes amid mounting data on children's media habits. Common Sense Media's 2021 census found children ages 8-12 average 5 hours and 33 minutes daily on entertainment screens, while teens average 8 hours and 39 minutes-a 17% increase from 2019, excluding school-related screen time.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has linked excessive passive screen time to attention difficulties, language delays, sleep disruption, and impaired social development. A JAMA Pediatrics study identified associations between higher screen use and reduced white matter development in preschool-age children's brains, particularly in areas important for language and literacy skills.
Dr. Jenny Radesky of the University of Michigan, speaking in an NIH interview, noted that many apps and platforms "learn what kids like and offer them more of it," creating engagement patterns designed to maximize time spent on the platform.
According to Pew Research's 2020 study, 71% of parents with children under 12 express concern about how much time their kids spend in front of screens.
A Different Approach
The KID device operates without internet connectivity, eliminating access to YouTube, TikTok, and other video platforms. Instead, it uses voice recognition and conversational AI to guide children through creative activities.
Children can create multi-chapter stories, design characters to engage in educational experiences, and create artwork that can be printed as coloring books, cartoons, and more! The AI system adapts its responses based on the child's age and previous interactions.
"We're not trying to eliminate technology from childhood," said LoCascio, who founded LivePerson in 1995 and spent 28 years building it into a publicly-traded conversational AI platform. "We're trying to redirect it toward creation rather than consumption."
Parental Controls and Features
A companion app allows parents to monitor their child's activity, set usage limits, adjust content parameters, and create custom educational content. Updates to the device's capabilities are delivered through the parent-controlled app rather than through open internet access.
The system also enables family participation, allowing parents and grandparents to contribute to stories or create content accessible through the device.
The device is designed for children ages 4-14, with AI responses that adapt to developmental stages.
Market Positioning
The KID device is priced at $299.99 with a $19.99 monthly subscription for ongoing content updates and features. This positions it as a premium alternative to ad-supported free platforms and existing audio-focused devices like Yoto and Toniebox, which typically require purchasing individual content cards at $8-20 each.
The company is entering an educational technology market projected to exceed $50 billion globally.
Early testing at beta programs and Maker Faire demonstrations has provided initial user feedback, according to the company.
About Robert LoCascio
LoCascio pioneered web-based customer service chat with LivePerson, which he led for 28 years before focusing on Kid Company. He also founded EqualAI, a nonprofit focused on reducing bias in artificial intelligence systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
