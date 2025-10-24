Black Slate Partners Unveil New Brand Structure With Launch Of Stratus Roofing And Rebrand Of On Top Roofing

MENAFN - GetNews)Today Black Slate Partners announced a comprehensive rebrand of its corporate identity, along with new and refreshed brand identities for its two roofing divisions, Stratus Roofing and On Top Roofing. The new branding reflects the company's continued growth and unified vision for the future.

The rebrand marks a significant step forward for Black Slate Partners as it strengthens its operations and expands its ability to serve a wider range of customers. The company's new look reflects the growth it has achieved and the alignment of its brands to better represent their unique market positions.

Stratus Roofing is a newly launched company serving as Black Slate Partners' luxury roofing brand. It is focused exclusively on luxury, architecturally refined roof systems for custom homes and design-driven builds.

On Top Roofing continues to serve as Black Slate's flagship residential roofing brand - delivering affordable, high-quality roof replacements and repairs across Utah. Companies previously operating under other names, such as Valley View Roofing, are now fully integrated under the On Top Roofing brand.

“Our refreshed brands reflect the craftsmanship and commitment to excellence that our customers expect,” said Brian Goldhart, CEO of Black Slate Partners.“By aligning our identity across divisions, we're strengthening our promise to deliver world-class roofing solutions while honoring the legacies that brought us here.”

The updated brand structure and unified approach position Black Slate as a strategic partner for roofing companies looking for continued expansion, operational support, and legacy preservation. With improved systems and a cohesive portfolio, the company is well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

About Black Slate Partners

Invested in Roofing. Committed to Legacy.

Black Slate Partners is a strategic growth partner for roofing companies seeking to scale, innovate, and preserve what they've built. Based in Utah, we provide capital, operational systems, sales support, marketing, and back-office infrastructure to streamline growth and ensure long-term financial stability.

Guided by our mission to become the Mountain West's most trusted roofing company by 2028, we operate with a commitment to integrity, innovation, teamwork, fact-based decisions, and clear communication. Through intentional acquisitions and world-class systems, Black Slate Partners helps roofing businesses grow sustainably - without losing what makes them great.

About Stratus Roofing

Define the Skyline with Custom Roofing.

Stratus Roofing sets a higher standard in luxury roofing by delivering custom solutions built with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship, serving homeowners who value both design and durability, Stratus partners with architects, designers, and clients to create bespoke roofs that elevate curb appeal and withstand extreme conditions. Known for its trusted reputation and expertise in the luxury market, Stratus Roofing provides reliability, professionalism, and lasting performance.

About On Top Roofing

Affordable Roofing. Lasting Protection.

On Top Roofing delivers affordable, long-lasting roofing solutions with reliable service and genuine care. Focused on protecting what matters most, the company offers flexible financing and budget-friendly maintenance plans using high-quality materials for maximum value. With hassle-free installations and detailed workmanship, On Top Roofing ensures every project is completed with excellence. As a company rooted in each community it serves, On Top builds lasting relationships and trust.