Starbucks Unlocks Next-Level Fuel: New Protein Lattes And Cold Foams Arrive

MENAFN - GetNews) Starbucks Coffee Company recently announced the launch of a new, permanent line of Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam beverages across the U.S. and Canada. This significant menu expansion directly addresses the escalating consumer demand for functional, protein-rich options that deliver on both nutrition and flavor.

Protein-Powered Beverages for a Dynamic Lifestyle

The new protein offerings allow customers to seamlessly integrate a substantial protein boost into their daily routine. The new Lattes and Cold Foam drinks offer a range of 15 to 36 grams of protein

per Grande (16 oz.) serving, depending on the specific beverage and customization.

The innovation centers on two key components:



Starbucks® Protein-Boosted Milk: Crafted fresh daily by baristas, this blend of 2% milk and premium whey protein forms the base of the new hot and iced Protein Lattes. Featured drinks include the Vanilla Protein Latte and the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, which can deliver up to 36 grams of protein. Starbucks® Protein Cold Foam: Tapping into the immense popularity of cold foam, this new protein-rich topping can be added to any cold beverage, including Cold Brew, Iced Tea, or Refreshers. It is available in a variety of flavors, including Banana, Vanilla, Chocolate, and a Plain Unsweetened option, adding approximately 15 grams of protein per Grande.

Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' Global Chief Brand Officer, stated, "Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver. We are focused on modernizing our menu with hype-worthy, functional products that resonate with our customers' desire for wellness and convenience.

Availability and Customization

The full line of new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam products launched in all Starbucks locations across the U.S. and Canada on Monday, September 29, 2025, and will be a permanent offering on the core menu.

Customers also have the option to customize nearly any existing milk-based beverage:



Protein-Boosted Milk can be substituted in any hot or iced beverage where milk is part of the recipe for an added charge, providing an extra 12–16 grams of protein. Protein Cold Foam can be added to any cold drink for an upcharge.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, with coffeehouses in dozens of countries.

