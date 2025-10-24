Seth Leitman Launches 'The Green Living Guy' Graphic Novel To Inspire Sustainable Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned environmental consultant and green energy advocate Seth Leitman has released his latest project, “The Green Living Guy”, an engaging graphic novel that brings his decades of expertise in sustainability to life in a fun, actionable, and visually captivating way.

Superheroes for a Sustainable Future

The Green Living Guy guides readers through the 21st-century essentials of sustainable living, covering topics from renewable energy solutions to reforestation. Leitman introduces his superhero persona as he battles the nefarious Ozone Boys, joined by his clever sidekicks Hannah the Fox and Athena the wise owl, providing readers with both inspiration and practical strategies for eco-friendly living.

Through accessible storytelling, the novel offers clear steps for reducing carbon footprints, implementing renewable energy at home, and making sustainable lifestyle choices. A special graphic novel section and interactive coloring book make the environmental lessons engaging for readers of all ages, turning education into adventure.

Evertreen Welcomes Initiatives That Inspire a Greener Lifestyle

As part of our mission to foster a more sustainable world, Evertreen, is proud to support projects like The Green Living Guy that inspire individuals to adopt eco-conscious habits. By collaborating with creators and educators, we aim to amplify initiatives that encourage a greener, more responsible way of living-tree by tree, action by action.