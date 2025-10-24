London, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking News: While Bitcoin, XRP, and gold are experiencing market turmoil, cryptocurrency industry insiders are quietly transferring funds to WOA Hash achieve stable growth of digital assets.

After months of volatile global capital markets, a growing number of investors are withdrawing from highly volatile assets like Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, and gold, seeking more stable, sustainable, and value-backed investments.

WoaHash

From Market Shock to Value Return

In 2025, both traditional and digital markets experienced a rare period of turbulence:

XRP gave back nearly 30% of its gains amidst liquidity shifts;

Bitcoin's average daily volatility exceeded 10%;

Gold prices experienced their largest swing since 2011.

While short-term traders navigate uncertainty, long-term investors are seeking digital assets backed by real economic activity.

WoaHash was born in this context-it connects real-world projects like renewable energy, clean data centers, and institutional financing pools through tokenized tokens, allowing blockchain benefits to truly translate into productive assets.

BREWARD, Christopher Richard , Chief Investment Officer of WoaHash, said:

" WoaHash 's core advantage is that every return is derived from real, measurable economic output, not price speculation. We are transforming blockchain from a speculative tool into a bridge for value transmission, allowing digital capital to serve the real world."

Why investors are turning to RWA assets

According to Boston Consulting Group, by 2030, as institutional adoption accelerates and demand for transparent sources of returns increases, the global tokenized asset market size may exceed US$16 trillion.

WoaHash 's model allows users to participate directly using stablecoins like USDT or USDC, with AI-powered strategies allocating funds to audited, real-world projects in real time. All earnings are verified through on-chain smart contracts, ensuring traceability and provable returns.



