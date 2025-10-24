Noomii Leads Industry Revolution With Launch Of Smartmatchtm AI Coaching Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Noomii, the world's largest network of verified professional coaches, announces the launch of its groundbreaking SmartMatchTM AI technology, designed to transform how individuals connect with qualified coaching professionals.

This innovative platform represents a significant step forward in Noomii's mission to restore integrity to the coaching industry. The SmartMatchTM AI system facilitates precise matches between clients and coaches, ensuring meaningful connections based on real expertise and proven results rather than paper credentials.

According to co-CEOs Don and Michelle Markland, the new technology evaluates multiple factors to create optimal coach-client partnerships, focusing on genuine outcomes and verified experience. This approach marks a decisive shift away from traditional certification-based coaching models.

With a network of 15,000 verified coaches across 50 countries, Noomii stands as the industry's largest platform focused on authentic coaching relationships. The company emphasizes real-world results and transparent practices, supporting both coaches building sustainable businesses and individuals seeking genuine professional guidance.

"The coaching industry has lost its way, becoming overwhelmed by certification mills that promise false dreams," notes the company. "Our platform represents a return to coaching's core values - creating genuine impact through verified expertise and measurable results."

The Noomii platform serves two distinct audiences: professional coaches seeking to build ethical, sustainable practices, and individuals looking for qualified coaching in areas including life, health, executive, business, leadership, and mental health coaching.

Looking ahead, Noomii plans to expand its network to 50,000 coaches worldwide while continuing to advance its SmartMatchTM AI technology. This growth strategy focuses on maintaining high standards of integrity while leveraging technology to enhance, rather than replace, the human element in coaching relationships.

About Noomii

Noomii is the world's leading coaching platform built on trust, truth, and real results. Founded to combat the proliferation of certification mills and restore integrity to the coaching industry, Noomii connects growth-minded individuals with professional coaches who deliver genuine value. Through its proprietary SmartMatchTM AI technology, the platform ensures optimal coach-client matches while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and authenticity in professional coaching.

