Coffee Prices Retest All-Time Highs

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Coffee prices are again testing all-time highs amid a global supply shortage.

Arabica beans, the most popular type of coffee that accounts for 60% of global production, is currently trading at $4.30 U.S. per pound and nearing the record high reached in February of this year.

Prices for Arabica coffee beans have surged more than 50% since August amid growing signs of a worldwide shortage.

The price has been steadily rising as top coffee producer Brazil struggles with a drought this year, wiping out and limiting its Arabica coffee bean crop.

Rainfall in Brazil's coffee-producing regions is at its lowest level in four years, severely restricting the coffee bean harvest this autumn.

Coffee bean production needs consistent rainfall and Arabica beans are sensitive to heat and high temperatures, say commodities analysts.

Brazil has endured droughts each year since 2020, resulting in global coffee demand outstripping supply over the past five years.

Consequently, prices continue to rise for importers of Arabica coffee beans and for coffee retailers such as Starbucks (NASDAQ: $SBUX) and Dutch Bros. (NYSE: $BROS).

Making matters worse in the U.S., President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee imports, driving up prices for American consumers.