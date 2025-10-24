Rathi Murthy: Redefining Technology Leadership Through Mindfulness And Inclusion

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and constant reinvention, few leaders stand out for their ability to merge innovation with integrity. Rathi Murthy is one of those rare figures who remind the world that technology, at its core, is not just about systems or code. It is about people. With more than twenty-five years of leadership across global giants such as Expedia, Verizon, Gap Inc., and American Express, Murthy has built a career that bridges the worlds of engineering, empathy, and ethical leadership.







As the Chief Technology Officer at Varo Bank, the first nationally chartered consumer fintech bank in the United States, Murthy leads with both precision and purpose. Her mission is clear: to make banking smarter, faster, and more accessible. Under her leadership, Varo has become a proving ground for how artificial intelligence and next-generation digital platforms can transform financial inclusion. For Murthy, technology is not a privilege; it is a lifeline. Her work focuses on creating solutions for underserved communities, reshaping what it means to build equitable financial systems from the ground up.

Murthy's approach at Varo is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: the future of banking must be built on trust, transparency, and intelligent design. She envisions a world where financial empowerment is available to everyone, regardless of background or geography. That vision is not an abstract goal. It is the result of decades of experience leading transformation across some of the most complex organizations in the world.

Her career has been defined by a consistent ability to bring clarity to chaos. At Expedia Group, where she served as Chief Technology Officer and President of Expedia Services, Murthy led the modernization of the company's global platforms. She helped shape how millions of travelers experience online booking, integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven personalization long before those terms became industry standards. Her leadership ensured that Expedia remained agile in a digital-first travel economy, balancing technical innovation with user-centric design.

Before Expedia, Murthy's tenure as CTO at Verizon Media saw her driving technological breakthroughs in 5G, AI, and media ecosystems. Her vision helped redefine how users engage with content in an increasingly interconnected digital environment. At Gap Inc., as Senior Vice President and CTO, she led the digital transformation of some of the world's most iconic retail brands. There, she combined data analytics, design thinking, and consumer empathy to bring the company's digital future to life. Earlier in her career, at American Express, she laid the foundation for enterprise growth by building technology systems that supported new business models. Her experience across eBay, Yahoo, Sun Microsystems, and WebMD deepened her understanding of how to scale innovation across industries while never losing sight of the human impact behind every line of code.

What truly sets Rathi Murthy apart is her leadership philosophy. She believes that technology succeeds only when people feel empowered by it. Her approach blends strategic foresight with a deep respect for the human experience. She fosters organizational cultures where collaboration thrives, where diverse voices are heard, and where empathy drives decision-making. For her, leadership is not about command; it is about connection.

In conversations and public talks, Murthy often highlights that clarity and transparency are the foundations of meaningful progress. In an age where artificial intelligence can outpace ethical consideration, she calls on leaders to slow down, to reflect, and to ensure that the innovations shaping the future also protect the values that define our humanity. Her voice in the technology community carries both authority and humility, grounded in years of practice and a deep understanding that leadership is as much about listening as it is about leading.

Murthy's advocacy extends beyond the corporate sphere. As one of the most prominent women in technology, she has made it a lifelong mission to create pathways for other women to succeed. Her mentorship of young professionals and her support of women in STEM have opened doors for countless individuals who might otherwise have been overlooked. She invests in startups that prioritize innovation and inclusion, helping underrepresented founders gain access to the tools and networks they need to grow. Her message to women in tech is both simple and empowering: you belong in the room, and your perspective is essential.

In addition to her executive work, Murthy contributes her insight to several boards. She serves on the Board of Directors at PagerDuty, where she helps guide the company's mission to build intelligent and resilient digital operations. Her position on the Board of Governors at Sri Sri University allows her to influence the intersection of education and innovation on a global scale. At the University of San Francisco, she advises emerging leaders navigating the challenges of a digital world. Each of these roles reflects her broader vision of leadership as service, where experience becomes a resource for others.

Murthy's investment philosophy mirrors her approach to leadership. She supports mission-driven startups that align technology with social good, viewing each investment not merely as financial backing but as mentorship. She helps founders think strategically about growth, culture, and sustainability. Her influence in the venture ecosystem continues to grow as more investors recognize the value of leading with conscience as well as competence.

One of the most defining aspects of Murthy's leadership is her connection to mindfulness. As a teacher of The Art of Living, a global movement focused on resilience and peace, she brings mindfulness into the heart of her executive practice. She believes that balance and clarity are essential for good decision-making, especially in high-stakes environments. Her integration of mindfulness into technology leadership challenges the conventional view that productivity must come at the cost of well-being. Instead, she demonstrates that calm, focused leaders create teams that are both innovative and inspired.

Her mindfulness training also deepens her understanding of community and interconnectedness. It reminds her that every decision, technological or otherwise, has ripple effects. By promoting mindfulness, Murthy advocates for a style of leadership that is aware, intentional, and deeply humane. This perspective is increasingly relevant as organizations confront the mental and emotional toll of constant digital acceleration.

Today, from her home in Los Altos, California, Rathi Murthy continues to mentor, teach, and lead with the same conviction that has guided her entire career: technology must serve humanity. Her work is both global in reach and local in impact. She mentors young engineers, supports early-stage entrepreneurs, and brings mindfulness practices to the communities around her.

Looking ahead, Murthy remains focused on shaping the next generation of ethical leaders in technology. Her vision for the future is neither utopian nor cynical. It is grounded in realism and guided by hope, the belief that with integrity, empathy, and clarity, innovation can truly uplift lives.

Rathi Murthy's story is not only about technological achievement but about redefining what it means to lead in the digital age. She stands as a testament to the idea that progress is not measured by speed or scale alone, but by the humanity we preserve along the way.