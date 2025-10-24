Art Serna Joins Gener8tor's Generative AI For Leaders Program To Advance Ethical AI And Innovation Through Cosmos Renewed

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Art Serna, founder of Cosmos Renewed, has been accepted into the Gener8tor Generative AI for Leaders program. The six-week national cohort helps leaders gain practical knowledge and experience in generative artificial intelligence. The program began on October 8, 2025, and is organized by Gener8tor, a national accelerator that empowers professionals through innovation and technology education.

Art Serna's participation supports Cosmos Renewed's goal of integrating ethical AI across its projects, which focus on community well-being, learning, and regenerative health systems. The training will help the firm expand its ability to utilize artificial intelligence in ways that benefit people, strengthen institutions, and foster responsible innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how every sector operates,” said Serna.“Its impact will only be meaningful when it protects human dignity and builds community strength. This program allows me to explore new ideas about how leaders can apply AI tools with integrity and social purpose.”

A Program Built for Leaders in the Age of AI

The Generative AI for Leaders program combines self-paced learning, live expert sessions, and practical workshops. It equips participants with skills that improve decision-making, innovation, and operational results. Over the course of six weeks, leaders dedicate approximately six to eight hours each week to completing Microsoft and LinkedIn Learning courses. These include Career Essentials in Generative AI, Build Your Generative AI Productivity Skills, and AI for Organizational Leaders.

Each week, participants attend Lunch and Learn sessions that feature speakers who discuss leadership and transformation in the context of artificial intelligence. They also join Office Hours for guidance and networking. The course ends with a Use Case Project in which participants present how AI can support their organization's work.

Through this process, Art Serna will explore ways to utilize AI-supported foresight and systems design to help organizations address innovation challenges ethically and inclusively. His focus is on ensuring that the benefits of technology reach all communities, rather than just a few.

Ethical AI at the Heart of Cosmos Renewed

Cosmos Renewed, based in Milwaukee, is a strategic innovation and systems design studio that helps leaders and institutions imagine new possibilities in a complex world. The firm supports projects that improve community health, education, and economic opportunity. Its approach combines data, executive coaching, and design thinking to help organizations adapt and grow in times of change.

Under Art Serna's leadership, the company has placed strong emphasis on the ethical use of new technologies. This includes promoting fairness, inclusion, and sustainability in the development and application of digital tools. Joining the Gener8tor program allows Serna to expand this mission through advanced learning and collaboration with other leaders who share a similar vision.

“The purpose of AI should not be to replace human effort,” said Serna.“It should expand our ability to solve problems and to care for one another. Through Cosmos Renewed, we aim to develop models where technology serves the greater good of empathy and creativity.

Bridging Technology, Humanity, and Impact

For Art Serna, the Gener8tor experience builds on his long career in leadership and systems transformation. He has held senior roles in government, education, and the nonprofit sector. His previous work included leading large initiatives that improved access to health care, education, and economic mobility. These experiences shape his belief that artificial intelligence must always support human connection and shared progress.

As part of the program, Serna will create a project that demonstrates how AI can support regenerative innovation ecosystems. This concept centers on the idea that communities can co-create technological solutions that strike a balance between progress and purpose. The framework will aim to help organizations apply AI responsibly while maintaining transparency and accountability.

To learn more visit: