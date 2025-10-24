Antonio Juan Farias Arbelo Calls For Greater Focus On Sustainable Farming And Community Values

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Farmer and export business leader Antonio Juan Farias Arbelo is using his recent feature interview to raise awareness of the urgent need for sustainable farming and stronger community support in business.

Arbelo, whose career spans farming and international trade, believes that the lessons of the land carry meaning far beyond agriculture.“Every harvest is a lesson,” he said.“You work hard, you wait, and you respect the process. That patience applies to both farming and business.”

The Case for Sustainable Farming

Global studies highlight the challenges ahead. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), nearly 33% of soils worldwide are degraded, and by 2050, food production will need to increase by 70% to meet demand. Arbelo warns that these figures should not be ignored.

“Farming connects us to the earth,” he explained.“If we don't protect the land today, we risk food, jobs, and stability tomorrow. Sustainability is not optional. It's our responsibility.”

Business as Community

In his export business, Arbelo applies the same values of patience and trust.“Exporting is not just about goods. It's about people,” he noted.“Every shipment carries relationships, and those relationships are the real currency.”

This commitment extends to his philanthropy. He has supported young talent, including racing kart driver Erick Cuesto.“When I see dedication, I want to help,” Arbelo said.“Success should never be only for yourself-it should lift others too.”

Call to Action

Arbelo believes individuals can play a vital role. He encourages people to support local farmers, choose sustainable products, reduce food waste, and invest time in their own communities.

“You don't need to own a farm to make a difference,” Arbelo stated.“Every choice you make as a consumer is a seed planted for the future. Stay true to your values, and you'll help shape a better tomorrow.”

About Antonio Juan Farias Arbelo



Antonio Juan Farias Arbelo is a farmer and export business owner with roots in Spain, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba. His career blends farming traditions with international trade. He is an advocate for sustainability, balance, and community support, and continues to inspire others by combining resilience, vision, and generosity.