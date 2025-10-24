CDB Calls For Urgent Investment In Irrigation To Boost Caribbean Food Security

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing food and income security across the region through sustainable irrigation investments. Speaking at the closing of the Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum at the recent 2025 World Food Forum, the Bank's Vice President (Operations), Dr. Isaac Solomon, emphasised the urgent need for climate-resilient water infrastructure to support smallholder farmers and strengthen national food systems.

The Forum, themed“Enhancing Food and Income Security Through Sustainable Irrigation Investments in Caribbean Countries”, brought together ministers, technical experts, and development partners to discuss innovative approaches to water management in agriculture.

“Reliable irrigation – as evidenced from irrigation projects we have supported in several countries – can double or triple agricultural productivity,” said vice president Solomon.“It enables crop diversification and year-round production, allowing farmers to move beyond rain-fed subsistence crops to higher-value fruits and vegetables.”

Dr Solomon highlighted findings from a joint CDB – Food and Agriculture Organization study w hich revealed that droughts are increasing in frequency and intensity across the Caribbean, threatening rural livelihoods and food security. With less than 4 percent of arable land in the region currently irrigated, the bank is advocating for greater concessional and grant financing to support infrastructure development.

The vice president emphasised that irrigation projects must be tailored to the specific needs and conditions of each location, taking into account projected climate scenarios to ensure long-term viability. These initiatives should integrate suitable technologies and prioritise water conservation, while also promoting improved governance and effective management of water resources. Equally important is the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that women, youth, and marginalised groups are actively involved and benefit from these interventions.

CDB also announced its work on a regional knowledge platform to provide farmers with mobile access to location-specific best practices and called for integrated water resources management to ensure sustainability and equitable access.

Vice president Solomon concluded with a call to action for Caribbean nations to adopt holistic, climate-smart approaches to irrigation, ensuring that water abundance is harnessed wisely to mitigate the impact of droughts and build resilient agricultural systems. As part of its Rebirth Vision, the Bank continues to champion solutions that combine infrastructure, governance, and technology to deliver lasting impact in food and water security.

The post CDB calls for urgent investment in irrigation to boost Caribbean Food Security appeared first on Caribbean News Global.