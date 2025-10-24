403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Provides an update on the Q2 2025 exploration activities conducted on the licenses LVG sold to Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited. Buly acquired six licences from LVG under an Asset Purchase Agreement in 2022. Buly is owned by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation and the Government of Tanzania. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.18.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment