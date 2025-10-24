Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-24 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Provides an update on the Q2 2025 exploration activities conducted on the licenses LVG sold to Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited. Buly acquired six licences from LVG under an Asset Purchase Agreement in 2022. Buly is owned by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation and the Government of Tanzania. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.18.

