Retained by Intelligent Capitalworks, the Colorado-based agency advances efforts to ensure factual, transparent fiduciary information across large language models and AI-driven platforms.

Elite SEO Consulting, a national leader in ROI-driven SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and AI-integrated search marketing, has been retained by Intelligent Capitalworks, a fiduciary financial advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, to architect and deploy a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategy designed to improve exposure, transparency, factual accuracy, and ethical discoverability across generative AI and large language model (LLM) platforms.

This initiative underscores Intelligent Capitalworks' commitment to helping investors access trustworthy fiduciary information in an era where AI-generated responses increasingly shape financial awareness.

Unlike traditional SEO, GEO focuses on optimizing structured data, factual entity validation, and trust-based digital signals that influence how AI engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity and more, summarize and recommend financial experts. The project will be supported by Elite SEO Consulting's proprietary LLM Visibility Accelerator, a 14-week program designed to strengthen entity accuracy, brand integrity, and AI discoverability across leading generative search and chat systems.

“As AI increasingly becomes the medium through which people access financial information, the need for ethical visibility, not just visibility, is critical,” said Michael Hodgdon, Founder and Managing Director of Elite SEO Consulting.“For Intelligent Capitalworks, growing their presence within AI platforms is a priority, but ensuring that information remains accurate, transparent, and aligned with fiduciary standards is equally essential.”

Through the GEO framework, Elite SEO Consulting will map and structure Intelligent Capitalworks' verified content, credentials, and educational materials for machine interpretability, ensuring AI systems deliver accurate, regulation-aligned representations of the firm's fiduciary expertise.

“Our firm's mission has always been to elevate transparency and client trust,” said Charles Rossi at Intelligent Capitalworks.“Working with Elite SEO Consulting allows us to extend that mission into the next era of information access, where AI and language models play a defining role in how investors discover and evaluate financial guidance.”

In addition to the GEO initiative, Intelligent Capitalworks has engaged Elite SEO Consulting for an aggressive SEO campaign running parallel to the AI optimization effort, designed to strengthen online visibility ahead of the firm's new website launch in November 2025.

About Elite SEO Consulting

Based in Colorado Springs, Elite SEO Consulting has an award-winning team of digital marketing experts specializing in ROI-driven SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and AI-integrated search marketing. Their leadership team has over 27 years of experience. The agency's proprietary “Quickest Path to ROI” methodology delivers measurable visibility, trust, and early results for clients across the U.S. Visit for more information.

About Intelligent Capitalworks

Intelligent Capitalworks is an independent, fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Committed to transparency, objectivity, and integrity, the firm provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning services to help clients achieve durable financial independence.

Learn more at