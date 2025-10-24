CANADA - October 24, 2025 - Minoxidil Bay, Canada's trusted online destination for premium hair regrowth products, announced today the expansion of its business operations across the country, supported by Shopify Capital.

The new funding from Shopify Capital will help Minoxidil Bay scale its marketing efforts, optimize its supply chain, and strengthen its fulfillment infrastructure to meet growing national demand. Since its inception, Minoxidil Bay has quickly become one of Canada's most recognized online stores specializing in Minoxidil and hair regrowth solutions, with a focus on affordability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

“Our partnership with Shopify Capital allows us to accelerate growth while staying true to our mission - making clinically proven hair regrowth solutions accessible to every Canadian,” said a spokesperson for Minoxidil Bay.“We're scaling responsibly, focusing on logistics, customer experience, and strong repeat customer relationships.”

With thousands of Canadians now turning to online solutions for hair regrowth brands such as Rogaine and Kirkland Minoxidil, Minoxidil Bay continues to stand out for its transparent ingredient sourcing, customer-first support, and consistent delivery performance. The company's direct-to-consumer model through Shopify enables it to keep prices competitive while ensuring nationwide accessibility.

As part of its expansion, Minoxidil Bay plans to increase inventory levels, strengthen partnerships with North American suppliers, and enhance its online educational resources to help customers make informed choices about hair regrowth treatments.

About Minoxidil Bay

Minoxidil Bay is a Canadian e-commerce brand dedicated to providing high-quality hair regrowth solutions. The company focuses on clinically backed products, transparent communication, and a seamless shopping experience. Minoxidil Bay's mission is to help Canadians regain their confidence through effective and science-based solutions for hair loss.

About Shopify Capital

Shopify Capital provides fast, flexible funding for growing e-commerce businesses. Designed to help Shopify merchants expand without traditional lending barriers, Shopify Capital supports business growth through cash advances and loans based on store performance.