$2 Million Share Repurchase Program Approved In Conjunction With $10 Billion Potential Scale Up Of Digital Asset Treasury Supporting AI Applications In Major Real Estate Projects: OFAL

Comprehensive Architectural Services, Including Design and Fit Out Services for Commercial and Residential Buildings.

Integrating Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence with Established Human Expertise.

A Complete and Integrated Industry Chain has been Fully Deployed and is Being Progressively Introduced to the Market.

Committed to Innovation, Efficiency and Scalability at the Intersection of Architectural Excellence and Technological Advancement.

Approved Share Repurchase Program of up to $2 Million.

Shareholders' Meeting on November 5, 2025 - Proposing Major Resolutions to Accelerate Growth and Governance Upgrades.

Beta Launch of“PlanAId” New Groundbreaking AI Application for Building Code Compliance to Aid Architects, Designers and Construction Professionals.

Launch of QikBIM to Reduce Time and Labor Costs of Architectural Design, Establishing a New Benchmark for Efficiency and Innovation.

Joint Venture to Develop Senior Care Facility, Advancing Expansion into Asset-Backed Real Estate.

$100 Million Capital Raise at $4.00 + /Share from 23 Million Share Offering.

MOU with Bitwise as Strategic Advisor for $100 Million Equity and Option for $200 Million to Support Cryptocurrency Treasury Management.

OFA Group, (Nasdaq: OFAL ) through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The OFAL mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced.

At the forefront of architectural innovation, OFAL is developing proprietary AI technologies that aim to enhance the Company's architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. OFAL is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement.







Four Core Business Platforms: Mutually Reinforcing and Interconnected

1. Architectural Design and Project Management Platform

OFAL focuses on architectural design and integrated project management, offering services from conceptual design and construction documentation to on-site supervision. The platform unites an international network of architects and professional consultants, leveraging digital workflows to enhance efficiency, reduce design errors, and lower project costs.

OFAL is in the final stage of closing contract revisions for the acquisition of Aspire Home, a residential real-estate brokerage firm, and RateDNA, a data-driven mortgage company. These acquisitions will strengthen the OFAL vertically integrated property ecosystem-from design and construction to financing and sales-positioning the Group as a comprehensive real-estate and financial-services provider.

Aspire Home and RateDNA's real-estate brokerage and mortgage operations in California will be officially integrated into OFAL, further expanding OFAL capabilities in RWA asset deployment and physical real-estate investment management.

2. AI-Driven Construction Technology - QikBIM Intelligent System

OFAL has successfully developed QikBIM, an AI-powered Building Information Modeling (BIM) system that integrates generative design, structural analysis, and cost estimation.

The system has entered its first phase of application testing:

Initial registered beta users: approximately two architecture and engineering firms currently being assessed for pilot testing phase

Application areas: residential development, commercial upgrades, and public infrastructure

The platform is expected to enter full commercial deployment in Q1 2026.

3. Real-Estate Acquisition and Development

OFAL has established a dedicated asset-development division focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, and enhancement of strategically located real-estate assets. This initiative strengthens the company's underlying asset base and ensures sustainable, long-term revenue growth.

The platform operates in synergy with OFAL design and AI systems, enabling each development to serve as both a technological validation case and an appreciating asset.

OFAL USD 50 million secured PIPE financing will accelerate the growth of this platform.

4. Digital Asset and RWA Platform Development

Leveraging AI and Web3 technologies, OFAL is co-developing a Real-World Asset (RWA) digital platform with BAF (Blockchain App Factory) for real-estate net-value management and property-backed lending.

The platform will tokenize and digitize real-world real-estate assets, providing enhanced transparency, liquidity, and market access for institutional and individual investors. OFAL USD 100 million ELOC and USD 50 million PIPE financing will further accelerate the growth of this platform.

System development: progressing on schedule.

First batch of assets for pilot testing: November 15, 2025.

Official market launch: January 2026.

Share Repurchase Program of up to $2 Million

On October 23rd OFAL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to buy back up to $2 million of its outstanding shares from the open market. The Board believes the program reflects confidence in the long-term OFAL business outlook and financial strength, as well as a continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Shareholders' Meeting on November 5, 2025 - Proposing 3 Major Resolutions to Accelerate Growth and Governance Upgrades

OFAL has announced that it will hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on November 5th proposing three major strategic resolutions.

1. Establishment of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) - Strengthening OFAL Core Competitiveness in AI + Web3 and Real-World Assets to approve the initial capital commitment of no less than USD 100 million. The fund is expected to grow through phased expansion to a potential scale of up to USD 10 billion.

2. USD 50 Million PIPE Financing Secured - Founding Shareholders Reinforce Long-Term Confidence

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to:

Advancing proprietary RWA and AI technology platforms.

Supporting strategic real estate acquisitions.

Expanding global RWA deployment and operations.

3. Issuance of OFAL Class B Super Voting Shares – Reinforcing Long-Term Governance to ensure long-term strategic alignment and governance stability.

Beta Launch of“PlanAId” AI Application for Building Code Compliance

On October 14th OFAL announced the upcoming beta launch of PlanAId, an artificial intelligence application designed to assist architects, designers, and construction professionals in checking and analyzing building designs against local building codes. The beta version of the OFAL PlanAId will be completed by the end of October 2025, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the architectural design process.

Developed by the OFAL in-house AI research team, PlanAId leverages advanced natural-language processing and machine-learning algorithms to interpret complex building regulations in real time. The tool allows professionals to upload or link their design models, automatically review them for compliance, and receive instant feedback and recommendations, saving substantial time and reducing costly design revisions. The initiative aims to gather real-world feedback to refine the platform's AI accuracy, user interface, and multi-jurisdictional code database before its commercial release in early 2026.







Launch of QikBIM Opens Global Trial Enrollment for Architecture Firms

On September 23rd OFAL announced the successful, on-schedule launch of its product QikBIM.

The OFAL launch of QikBIM, in collaboration with Alan To AI Consultancy Co., is expected to reduce the time and labor costs of architectural design, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the industry.

The launch of QikBIM represents a major milestone for OFAL, as the platform is now available in a functionable version ready for pilot testing. Architectural firms worldwide are encouraged to register through the QikBIM website ( ).

Joint Venture with Next Investments LLC to Develop Senior Care Facility, Advancing Expansion into Asset-Backed Real Estate

On August 25th OFAL announced it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Next Investments LLC to establish a joint venture for the development of a state-of-the-art senior care facility.

OFAL will provide both the capital investment and architectural services required for the development of the project, leveraging the expertise of its OFA Finance and OFA Architecture divisions. Next will contribute the property on which the facility will be constructed and assume full management responsibilities once the development is completed.

$100 Million Capital Raise at $4.00 + Per Share

On August 14th OFAL issued a Form F-1 Filing detailing its prospectus regarding the resale, from time to time, of up to 23,000,000 ordinary OFAL shares at over $4 per share by selling shareholders, Atsion Opportunity Fund LLC – Series 1 and IB Capital LLC. OFAL may receive gross proceeds of up to $100,000,000 from the sale of the ordinary shares to Atsion under the Purchase Agreement.

