Airnex Launches“The Uber Of Private Jets” The First-Ever Mobile App That Enables Users To Book Private Flights

MENAFN - GetNews) Georgia-based aviation technology company makes flying on private planes as easy as scheduling a ride-share

ATLANTA - October 24, 2025 - AirNex LLC, a Georgia-based aviation technology company, today announced the public release of its AirNex mobile app. This first-of-its-kind platform makes booking private flights as easy as scheduling a ride-share. Developed by aviation professionals, AirNex was built to bridge the gap between travelers and certified Part 135 charter operators through a modern, intuitive app experience. AirNex users can browse aircraft, compare options, and book directly, all within seconds.

“The popular perception is that private flying is a luxury that only the super-rich can afford. The reality is that there are a lot of private planes flying every day, and you'd be surprised how convenient and economical it can be, if you have the right information and a way to make the connection with the operator,” explained Taylor McReynolds CEO of AirNex.“That's the problem we're solving with the AirNex app. Our goal is simple: bring modern convenience to private aviation with on-demand, transparent bookings that are accessible to everyone.”

The app is currently in its final internal testing phase. The company plans to release it officially to the public shortly. The initial rollout will focus on Georgia and Florida, with a subsequent nationwide release planned for 2026.

The AirNex team brings decades of experience across aviation, technology, finance, and business operations to the work of building a private flight booking platform. The group is creating a powerful foundation for innovation in private air travel. Their expertise includes over 20 years of hands-on airport operations experience, Part 139 compliance, and aviation business development. Several team members are licensed pilots and certified aviation professionals who understand the challenges and opportunities of modern flight operations.

The team also comprises people with proven track records of success in scaling digital platforms, including major online marketplaces and technology-driven startups. Other team members come with senior-level backgrounds in banking, corporate, finance, and executive management, including CFO and advisory experience growing startups towards sustainable growth.

For more information, visit