Airoom And Lamb Financial Strengthen Partnership To Streamline Homebuilding Experience

"Airoom Architects, Builders and Remodelers"Airoom has partnered with Lamb Financial to simplify custom homebuilding and remodeling by integrating design, construction, and financing. This collaboration offers clients seamless access to various financial solutions, such as purchase and refinance lending, construction financing, and diverse mortgage programs. Airoom aims to help homeowners achieve their dream homes with ease, supported by Lamb Financial's expertise in financing.

Lincolnwood, IL - October 24, 2025 - Airoom has announced its continued collaboration with Lamb Financial, emphasizing their shared commitment to simplifying and enhancing the custom homebuilding and remodeling process. This partnership underscores a client-first approach that integrates financing expertise with Airoom's award-winning design-build services.

The collaboration focuses on removing financial barriers for homeowners who want to build or remodel their dream residences. By working closely with Lamb Financial, Airoom ensures clients benefit from a seamless process where design, construction, and financing align efficiently. This approach allows homeowners to concentrate on their vision without being overwhelmed by complex financing challenges.

Airoom representatives have expressed that the partnership with Lamb Financial is an important step toward offering clients not only high-quality architectural and construction services but also comprehensive financial solutions. Together, they aim to deliver projects that are both inspiring in design and achievable in execution.

Services Provided by Lamb Financial within the Collaboration



Purchase and Refinance Lending Lamb Financial supports homebuyers with same-day preapprovals while also enabling homeowners to refinance and tap into equity, all integrated with Airoom's project planning to facilitate financial readiness from the outset of the design-build process.

Construction & Renovation Financing A wide variety of options exist for clients pursuing new builds or home remodels. Lamb Financial offers flexible, construction, and renovation loans, ensuring that design aspirations are matched with appropriate funding pathways.

Diverse Mortgage Programs Clients can access a broad spectrum of mortgage offerings, including fixed-rate, adjustable-rate, hybrid ARM, FHA, VA, reverse, and graduated-payment mortgages, allowing Airoom to guide homeowners with financial solutions tailored to their project and lifestyle needs. 1% Down Purchase Option Eligible homebuyers may take advantage of Lamb Financial's 1% Down Payment Mortgage, reducing upfront costs and enabling easier allocation of resources toward design and construction through Airoom.

About the Company

Founded more than 65 years ago, Airoom has become a leader in the Chicago area for custom home design, remodeling, and additions. Known for its design-build methodology, the company integrates architecture, construction, and project management under one roof. By partnering with Lamb Financial, Airoom extends its ability to provide homeowners with comprehensive solutions that unite design, craftsmanship, and financial expertise. Their mission is to transform living spaces while streamlining the process, making it efficient and accessible.