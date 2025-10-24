Myseum (NASDAQ: MYSE) CEO Darin Myman Highlights Privacy-Driven Future Of Social Media More Stocks Inside

Myseum Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE), a privacy-first social media and technology innovator, is capturing investor and media attention this week as CEO Darin Myman takes to the airwaves, sharing his vision for how Myseum's technology could dramatically disrupt the social media landscape as we know it. The market has taken notice. MYSE shares have been active this week, closing Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at $2.68 and surging to an intraday high of $3.07 on Thursday on strong volume - reflecting growing investor enthusiasm as the company's technology gains wider recognition.

Appearing on The Street Podcast, Myman discussed Myseum's mission to reshape digital connections through privacy-first innovation, powered by encryption, ownership, and AI-resistant architecture.

“We believe users deserve to own their memories, their messages, and their data - not become the product of an algorithm,” Myman said. Listen Now: The Street Reports Podcast

Active Stocks to Watch now: Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ: GNTA ) Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO ), Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEUP ), Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR ), Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN ) and Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOON ) all trading actively in pre-market and early trading sessions.

Myman later joined Alpha Wolf, where he expanded on the company's upcoming 2025 launch of“Picture Party by Myseum,” a next-generation social platform combining fun, creativity, and security in an easy-to-use experience designed for real-world sharing moments. Listen Now: Alpha Wolf Podcast

“Picture Party” integrates anti-AI protection technology that prevents photos and videos from being scraped into large datasets, while also providing users with encrypted galleries, private sharing controls, and forever storage options - a groundbreaking combination in a market dominated by data-driven platforms.

Myseum's recent Israeli patent award further strengthens its 17-patent global portfolio and cements its role as a pioneer in encrypted communication and digital privacy. With proprietary systems that block AI training models from capturing user data, Myseum stands out as a true alternative to conventional social media networks.

With a market cap of roughly $11 million and just over 4.2 million shares outstanding, Myseum represents a lean, emerging growth opportunity in a digital media space ripe for disruption.

As Myman's media presence expands and Picture Party by Myseum approaches its U.S. launch, the company is rapidly positioning itself as a transformative player in privacy-driven social networking - one that could redefine how users connect, share, and protect their digital lives for generations to come.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.