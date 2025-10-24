Swimage Launches“Come Back To Swimage” Campaign With Breakthrough Pricing And New Disaster Recovery Capabilities

MENAFN - GetNews)Swimage, a leader in endpoint automation and system recovery, today announced its“Come Back to Swimage” campaign - a special program inviting former and new customers to experience the next generation of Swimage Disaster Recovery at unprecedented pricing.

The campaign celebrates Swimage's transformation from a leading imaging solution into a complete endpoint disaster recovery platform - one that automatically restores Windows devices from ransomware, corruption, or hardware failure in minutes, not days.

Special Offers for Returning and New Customers

Under the Come Back to Swimage program, returning customers are eligible for exclusive multi-year pricing:

Subscription Plan Cost / Month Savings

1-Year Plan $0.95 76% Savings

2-Year Plan $0.75 81% Savings

3-Year Plan $0.55 86% Savings

New customers can also take advantage of introductory pricing, making Swimage's enterprise-grade recovery accessible to organizations of any size.

“We want every organization - whether returning or brand new - to experience how far Swimage has evolved,” said Kyle Haroldsen, CEO of Swimage.

“Our mission has always been to make endpoint recovery fast, automatic, and secure. With this new pricing, businesses can protect their devices from disaster at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

Swimage: Beyond Imaging, Beyond Backup

Unlike conventional imaging tools or rollback utilities, Swimage Disaster Recovery performs a complete rebuild of the Windows environment - while automatically retaining user data, apps, and profiles.

It ensures endpoints are restored to a trusted, malware-free, and fully operational state in under an hour - even after a ransomware attack.

Key Capabilities:

. Fully automated endpoint recovery from ransomware or failure

. Preservation of all user data, apps, and settings

. Works online or offline with no dependency on prior backups

. Scales to thousands of endpoints simultaneously

. Integrates with existing ITSM, MDM, and security tools

A Complete Endpoint Recovery Revolution

With Swimage, organizations can:

. Eliminate costly rebuilds and manual reimaging

. Reduce downtime from days to minutes

. Ensure business continuity with a self-healing endpoint infrastructure

“This isn't just recovery - it's endpoint resilience,” added Kyle Haroldsen.“Swimage gives IT teams the power to respond instantly, contain risk, and keep employees working - no matter what hits their systems.”

Availability

The Come Back to Swimage offer is available immediately through December 31, 2025

For eligibility details and pricing for both returning and new customers, visit or contact....

About Swimage

Swimage is a global leader in endpoint management and recovery automation. For over 25 years, Swimage has enabled organizations to securely deploy, rebuild, and recover Windows devices faster and more reliably than any other solution.

With patented technology for automated imaging, provisioning, and disaster recovery, Swimage ensures that every endpoint can be secure, compliant, and operational - anytime, anywhere.

Kyle Haroldsen, CEO of Swimage, stated: "In today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape, organizations cannot wait for threats to strike. They must be prepared to secure and instantly recover every endpoint. Swimage was built for that reality-providing hyper-automated, zero-touch recovery and compliance enforcement that keeps businesses secure and operational no matter what challenges arise."

Swimage is trusted by over one million devices across industries including federal agencies, healthcare, finance, and managed service providers. The company continues to innovate with powerful tools designed to eliminate downtime, enforce compliance, and protect enterprises from emerging cyber risks.