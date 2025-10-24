Wade & Nysather AZ Accident Attorneys Proudly Sponsors Cancer Awareness Health Fair In Partnership With NFL YET & Nosotros Foundation

Wade & Nysather, AZ Accident Attorneys, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Cancer Awareness Health Fair, taking place Saturday, October 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the NFL YET High School in partnership with the Nosotros Foundation.

This community-driven event is dedicated to promoting early detection, education, and access to vital health resources for families across the Valley. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings, wellness information, and connect with organizations providing life-changing support services.

“As a firm deeply rooted in community values, we believe giving back starts with supporting causes that impact the lives of our neighbors,” said Michael Wade, Founder for Wade & Nysather.“Cancer awareness and prevention are critical conversations that can save lives, and we're honored to stand alongside NFL YET and the Nosotros Foundation in this important initiative.”

The Health Fair will feature local healthcare providers, fitness and nutrition experts, and educational booths, as well as family-friendly activities designed to engage and empower attendees of all ages.

This event reflects Wade & Nysather's ongoing commitment to serving Arizona communities not only through legal advocacy but through proactive community engagement and health awareness.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

- NFL YET High School 222 E Olympic Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85042

- Free and open to the public

Wade & Nysather is a top-rated Arizona personal injury law firm serving clients throughout the state. With a singular focus on car accident claims, they've become a trusted name for aggressive advocacy, compassionate support, and proven results. The firm operates AZAccident as a direct point of contact for crash victims seeking fast, honest answers.