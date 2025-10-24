CALZONE & ANVIL LAUNCHES '1.21 GIGAWATTS' PLUTONIUM CASE REPLICA TO CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF BACK TO THE FUTURE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Special Anniversary Event – Saturday, October 25 at Puente Hills Mall (a.k.a.“Twin Pines Mall”), City of Industry, CA

As the beloved sci-fi adventure Back to the Future marks its 40th anniversary this October 25, Calzone & Anvil Case Company proudly announces the 2025 relaunch of its ultra-collectible “1.21 Gigawatts” Plutonium Case replica, the iconic yellow Anvil case design featured in the film. To celebrate, the company will host a special event on Saturday, October 25 at Puente Hills Mall, the real-world filming location of the fictional“Twin Pines Mall.”

A Case With a Legacy

Founded in 1952 and manufacturing in the U.S., Calzone & Anvil has long been synonymous with top-tier protective road cases and flight trunks. For this milestone anniversary of the Back to the Future franchise, the company has recreated (in limited quantity) the bright yellow Anvil case seen in the film, complete with plutonium-themed decals, designed for display and collector appeal.

What's New

- The relaunched Anvil“1.21 Gigawatts” Plutonium Case will be available for purchase at the BTTF anniversary event.

- In conjunction with the movie's 40th anniversary, Gibson Guitars is unveiling a new series of guitars celebrating Back to the Future, including a special model that features a mini-replica of the yellow Anvil case as part of its memorabilia.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM (launch presentation) through 1:15 AM, including a fan car-meet starting at 10:00 PM.

Venue: Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S Azusa Ave., City of Industry, CA 91748

Featured Partners & Co-hosted Activities:

- The fan-organization behind the“Back to Twin Pines” car-meet will host the 4:00-7:00 PM segment in the mall parking lot featuring DeLorean vehicles, replica props and themed exhibits.

- A meet-&-greet tribute band, The Flux Capacitors, will be available for autograph signings beginning at 12:30 AM.

- Additional memorabilia vendors and photo-op booths (replica time-machine,“Twin Pines” signage, 1980s props) will take place inside and outside the mall from 4:00 PM onward.

Autograph Signing Schedule on October 25, 2025

- Cast/crew panel: 4:00 PM (parking lot) - guests to include members of the Back to the Future IG community.

- Meet & greet with Roger Lopez, the Anvil Case designer responsible for the relaunch of the iconic yellow“1.21 Gigawatts” case: 9:00 PM (parking lot)

- The Flux Capacitors tribute band meet & greet: late night 12:30 AM (parking lot)

Celebrating 40 Years of Back To The Future

This anniversary event brings together film nostalgia, collector culture, automotive fans, and music instrument enthusiasts all in one historic location. For collectors, the yellow“1.21 Gigawatts” case is a real-life tangible connection to one of cinema's most iconic moments. With Gibson's new guitars amplifying the theme, the crossover appeal expands into the instrument world as well.

Availability & Media Access

Limited units of the relaunched Plutonium Case will be available exclusively at the October 25 event and then offered via the Calzone & Anvil web store while supplies last. Media attendees are invited for interviews, on-site demos and photo-ops. Please contact the company's media relations at... to register.

ABOUT CALZONE & ANVIL CASE COMPANY

Since 1952, Calzone & Anvil has designed and manufactured custom ATA flight and road cases used across the entertainment, military, aerospace, medical and technology industries. With three U.S. manufacturing facilities and a legacy of craftsmanship, Calzone & Anvil is the nation's leader in fabricated rugged protective cases.

ABOUT PUENTE HILLS MALL

Located at 1600 S Azusa Ave., City of Industry, the mall famously served as the filming location for the fictional“Twin Pines Mall” in the 1985 Back to the Future film.

For more information, product images and interview requests, please visit