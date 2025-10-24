Fast Guard Service Launches Enhanced Mobile App For On-Demand Security Guard Services Across New York And Nationwide
This announcement marks a major milestone in how security services are requested and deployed in real time, providing faster coverage and verified safety personnel for both businesses and private clients.
A Modern Approach to Safety
The Fast Guard App connects users directly to security resources within minutes. Clients can now request services ranging from armed and unarmed guards to fire watch, loss prevention, and emergency protection-all without lengthy contracts or delays.
According to Roderick Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service, the technology was designed to“modernize an outdated process. Security shouldn't take days to coordinate-it should take seconds. Our app ensures clients get qualified protection faster than ever before.”
The application is currently available for both iOS and Android:
Apple App Store:
Google Play:
Addressing Security Demand Across New York
The launch comes at a time when demand for professional protection is rising across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Upstate New York.
Businesses are increasingly seeking reliable, flexible, and compliant options for:
Construction site overnight security
Fire watch services during code compliance downtime
Retail and warehouse loss prevention
Event and venue crowd control
Corporate and residential security coverage
Emergency response and short-notice deployment
Fast Guard Service's digital platform allows companies to maintain compliance while securing vetted, licensed personnel without intermediaries.
Safety Leadership and Industry Standards
Established in 2013, Fast Guard Service has built a reputation for professionalism and rapid response across the United States. The company maintains:
A zero-incident safety record over the past five years
Full licensing, bonding, and insurance in every state of operation
State-mandated and assignment-specific training programs
Internal safety audits and 24/7 operational oversight
With ongoing coverage in Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Nevada, and Arizona, the firm continues to expand its footprint in key metropolitan markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston.
Legal Disclaimer:
