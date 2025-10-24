Fast Guard Service Launches Enhanced Mobile App For On-Demand Security Guard Services Across New York And Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fast Guard Service, one of the nation's leading private security providers, has announced an upgraded version of its Fast Guard App, now offering instant booking for licensed security guard services across New York City's five boroughs and Upstate New York. The company's platform provides clients with immediate access to trained security officers, fire watch personnel, event protection teams, and construction site guards - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

This announcement marks a major milestone in how security services are requested and deployed in real time, providing faster coverage and verified safety personnel for both businesses and private clients.

A Modern Approach to Safety

The Fast Guard App connects users directly to security resources within minutes. Clients can now request services ranging from armed and unarmed guards to fire watch, loss prevention, and emergency protection-all without lengthy contracts or delays.

According to Roderick Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service, the technology was designed to“modernize an outdated process. Security shouldn't take days to coordinate-it should take seconds. Our app ensures clients get qualified protection faster than ever before.”

The application is currently available for both iOS and Android:

Apple App Store:

Google Play:

Addressing Security Demand Across New York

The launch comes at a time when demand for professional protection is rising across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Upstate New York.

Businesses are increasingly seeking reliable, flexible, and compliant options for:

Construction site overnight security

Fire watch services during code compliance downtime

Retail and warehouse loss prevention

Event and venue crowd control

Corporate and residential security coverage

Emergency response and short-notice deployment

Fast Guard Service's digital platform allows companies to maintain compliance while securing vetted, licensed personnel without intermediaries.

Safety Leadership and Industry Standards

Established in 2013, Fast Guard Service has built a reputation for professionalism and rapid response across the United States. The company maintains:

A zero-incident safety record over the past five years

Full licensing, bonding, and insurance in every state of operation

State-mandated and assignment-specific training programs

Internal safety audits and 24/7 operational oversight

With ongoing coverage in Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Nevada, and Arizona, the firm continues to expand its footprint in key metropolitan markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston.