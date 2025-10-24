403
Minimum Temperature Dips Below 20C - Met Office
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The minimum temperature in Abu Samra, in the southernmost part of Qatar, is expected to dip to 17C today (Saturday), according to the Met office forecast. It was 18C yesterday (Friday).
Today's expected minimum and maximum temperatures are in the 17-25C and 31-36C ranges, respectively. Yesterday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 18-25C and 31-36C ranges, respectively.
Pictured is a sunset scene from Doha today.
