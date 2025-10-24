Ottobock makes follow-on cornerstone investment in NeuroTech company ONWARD® Medical

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Duderstadt, 24 October 2025

Strengthening Venture Investment in Strategic NeuroTech Partner Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (“Ottobock”) has expanded its investment in ONWARD Medical N.V. (“ONWARD Medical”), a European medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities. On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, ONWARD Medical announced the launch of a capital increase, the results of which were announced prior to market opening on Friday, 24 October 2025. ONWARD Medical successfully raised gross proceeds of EUR 50.9 million by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering through a private placement with existing and new institutional investors. Ottobock acted as cornerstone investor in this transaction by investing EUR 10 million and maintains its role as largest shareholder. The current investment is a follow-on to Ottobock's initial investment in ONWARD Medical in October 2024, when the MedTech champion invested EUR 22.5 million and became a cornerstone investor. Since then, ONWARD Medical successfully launched the ARC-EX System in the US market. According to clinical studies, the non-invasive neuromodulation device helped 90% of the participants improve their strength or function in the upper limbs. 30% of the now raised capital should be used to expand sales and operations to support commercialization of the ARC-EX System in the United States, Europe and select other geographies. In addition, 40% should be invested in the company's investigational implantable ARC-IM System, including but not limited to product development, clinical studies and regulatory activities. The initial focus of ARC-IM being on blood pressure instability in people with spinal cord injury, whilst it has also received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to restore leg motor function, provide trunk stability, improve bladder control, and reduce spasticity. “We believe in ONWARD Medical's technology. These developments fit perfectly into our future strategy in the field of neuro-orthotics. We therefore decided to strengthen our role as the largest shareholder and strategic partner with new investments”, says Oliver Jakobi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ottobock. “We are delighted to complete this successful transaction, supported by Ottobock and driven by strong demand from high-quality, long-term investors,” said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD Medical. In addition to the financial participation, the international strategic partnership between Ottobock and ONWARD Medical is expected to deepen. Together, the companies want to leverage complementary products and services and explore further possibilities for joint innovation in the areas of NeuroTech, NeuroOrthotics and Exoskeletons. Contact

Mobile +49 151 441 616 25 ... About Ottobock Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalisation of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 400 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock's mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988. 24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

