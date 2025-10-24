Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares signs agreement to acquire M3 Group in Sweden

24.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Mutares signs agreement to acquire M3 Group in Sweden

Leading provider of transport infrastructure, construction, and machine rental services

Strategic add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö to strengthen the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expand Nordic presence

Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million Closing expected in Q4 2025 Munich, October 24, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has signed an agreement to acquire M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary approvals. For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further strengthen Mutares' Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments:“This acquisition is a strategic milestone in expanding our presence in the Nordics and strengthening our Infrastructure & Special Industry segment. M3 Group's expertise and strong market position make it a perfect fit for our portfolio, especially for GDL Anläggning & Miljö. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in an excellent market environment.” Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

