Pepper Content Rebrands As Pepper,“The Anti-WPP,” Launching AI-Native Marketing Services To Redefine The Agency Model

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pepper Content has rebranded globally as Pepper, an AI-native marketing services company that blends the top 1% of freelance creative talent with custom AI agents to deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable outcomes for modern CMOs.

Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder and COO of Pepper & Anirudh Singla, Co-founder and CEO of Pepper

The rebranding introduces a refreshed visual identity featuring a new logo, colour palette, and tagline, along with expanded services designed to empower creators, marketers, and brands to scale storytelling with intelligence and impact.

Anirudh Singla, co-founder and CEO of Pepper, said,“The marketing landscape has outgrown traditional agency systems. Pepper is building an AI-native model where creativity and technology work seamlessly to drive business outcomes at scale. Accenture has consultants. WPP has networks. Pepper has AI-native teams that ship faster. Where holding companies add cost, Pepper adds scale.”

The new structure positions Pepper as a next-generation alternative to legacy agency networks and consultancies. Built from the ground up for the AI era, Pepper integrates proprietary technology, AI-driven workflows, and productized marketing services to deliver speed, precision, and measurable growth.

Over the past three years, Pepper has grown more than 300% across North America and India, helping global brands such as Unilever, ITC, Amazon, HSBC Bank, and Mutual of Omaha accelerate organic and performance growth. Today, Pepper operates with teams across India, North America, and the Middle East, servicing clients in more than 15 countries. Its proprietary platform combines elite freelance talent with custom-built AI agents to create hybrid“super teams” that execute faster and outperform traditional models.

Rishabh Shekhar, co-founder and COO of Pepper, said,“Pepper is defining a new category in marketing services. CMOs today need systems that combine top creative talent with AI agents to achieve speed, efficiency, and performance that go far beyond traditional setups.”

Pepper was born AI-first, built as a unified platform that connects strategy, creation, and distribution into one intelligent ecosystem. The result is faster execution, measurable outcomes, and dramatically improved marketing efficiency.

To serve the evolving needs of global marketers, Pepper is introducing four flagship offerings. Pepper Content scales high-impact content across every stage of the customer journey, while Pepper SEO maximizes brand discoverability across search and emerging AI interfaces such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and AI Overviews. Pepper Creative integrates AI into every step of the creative process, enabling personalization, amplification, and bold ideas at a fraction of the traditional cost. Pepper AI builds custom enterprise AI agents that automate workflows and multiply team productivity, giving marketing leaders a decisive advantage in the AI age.

As Pepper expands across global markets, the company aims to set new standards for creativity, agility, and technology in marketing. Its vision is to make AI-native marketing the new industry default, empowering businesses to move faster and achieve more in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Marketing leaders seeking to modernize their marketing systems can request a complimentary strategy consultation at peppercontent.