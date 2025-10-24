(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India

LEED, by the U.S. Green Building Council, certifies buildings for sustainability, energy, water efficiency, and healthy indoor environments. Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital is India's first hospital to earn LEED v4 Platinum, excelling in energy/water efficiency, sustainable materials, and indoor environment quality.

Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, Madurai, has set a new benchmark as India's greenest hospital, earning the prestigious LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It is the first healthcare institution in the country to receive this global recognition for excellence in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.



Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital Sets Benchmark with India's First LEED Platinum Certification



LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Buildings can achieve one of four certification levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, or Platinum. The LEED Platinum distinction is the highest rating for sustainable design and operations globally, awarded to buildings scoring 80 points or more (Certified: 40–49 points, Silver: 50–59 points, Gold: 60–79 points).

Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital scored 83 points under LEED v4 Healthcare, demonstrating outstanding performance in energy and water efficiency, sustainable material use, waste management, and creating a healthy indoor environment for both patients and caregivers.

Congratulating the hospital on this achievement, Thiru Maa. Subramanian, Hon'ble Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, said,“This is not only a badge of honour for the state but also a proud moment for the entire nation. It demonstrates that a healthcare institution from our state can stand shoulder to shoulder with global leaders, setting benchmarks in sustainability, innovation, and excellence. I am very happy that with this certification, Madurai joins an elite league of hospitals worldwide - including those in the USA, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia that have achieved LEED Platinum recognition. This milestone was made possible under the visionary leadership of Dr. S. Gurushankar, whose pioneering efforts have placed Tamil Nadu at the forefront of green healthcare."

In his comments, Dr. S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre said,“Green building practices are more important than ever due to rising energy demands and environmental challenges. For hospitals, they ensure sustainable, energy-efficient facilities that support patient well-being. LEED-certified designs reduce energy and water consumption, improve indoor air quality, and create comfortable environments that aid recovery and staff performance. This achievement reflects the dedication of architects, engineers, doctors, nurses, and staff, and shows that Tamil Nadu's healthcare infrastructure can meet global standards. Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, Madurai, now stands as a symbol of excellence, inspiring future healthcare projects across the state and nation.”