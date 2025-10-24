RLWRLD Joins AWS Generative AI Accelerator To Advance Human-Level Robotic Dexterity

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RLWRLD selected to participate in the 2025 AWS Generative AI Accelerator

October 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

RLWRLD, a physical AI company building robotics foundation models for human-level hand dexterity in manufacturing and logistics, says it has been selected for the third cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator.

Launched by Amazon Web Services, the AWS Generative AI Accelerator identifies top early-stage startups that are using generative AI to solve complex challenges and help them scale and grow.

Participants will access AWS credits, mentorship, and learning resources to further their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and grow their businesses.

This opportunity will support RLWRLD's efforts to develop and scale RLDX – the industry's first 5-finger dexterity foundation model – enabling robots to manipulate complex, real-world tasks with human-level precision and adaptability.

RLWRLD is capturing high-fidelity 4D+ multimodal real-world data from factories, logistics hubs, and service environments to train RLDX, and deploying a novel architecture that fuses vision, proprioception, and tactile sensing for truly intelligent manipulation.

By leveraging AWS's compute and AI infrastructure, advanced training frameworks, and accelerator mentorship, RLWRLD plans to train larger, more capable dexterity models, accelerate simulation-to-real transfer, and globally scale its Labor-as-a-Service business model.

Jung-hee Ryu, CEO of RLWRLD, says:“Being selected for the AWS Generative AI Accelerator is a pivotal moment for RLWRLD.

“Our mission is to redefine Physical AI by giving robots human-level hands and intelligence. AWS's world-class cloud, AI services, and go-to-market support will help us expand RLDX, shorten development cycles, and bring dexterous automation to manufacturing and logistics worldwide.”

All 40 global participating startups will be invited to attend and showcase their solutions to potential investors, customers, partners, and AWS leaders in December at re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas.

Sherry Karamdashti, general manager and head of startups in North America at AWS, says:“Whether it's in biotech labs, creative studios, or industrial applications, the pace of generative AI innovation is extraordinary, and it's happening everywhere.”

“This year's cohort reinforces our mission to help that innovation move faster and deliver real-world impact for customers in every industry. We're removing the barriers and accelerating opportunities so these leaders can grow their world-changing solutions.”

Main image: RLWRLD executive with humanoid. Image courtesy of Traded VC