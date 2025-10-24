MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Is 'One To Watch'



First Mover Advantage : MAX Power is leading North America's emerging natural hydrogen sector, controlling the largest permitted land position highlighted by Saskatchewan's highly prospective Genesis Trend.

Historic Milestone Ahead: The company plans to drill Canada's first dedicated natural hydrogen well in November 2025, targeting what could become the world's first commercial-scale discovery of this clean, emissions-free energy source.

Global Validation and Aligned Capital : Backed by a C$5 million investment from a major Southeast Asian energy group, support from billionaire investor Eric Sprott, and partnerships with PTRC and Innovation Saskatchewan, MAX Power combines world-class credibility with long-term financial strength.

Generational Opportunity : With first-mover status, institutional backing, and scalable geology, MAX Power is positioned to anchor a new era of clean, reliable energy for North America's industrial and digital future.

Strategic U.S. Presence : MAX Power's Willcox Lithium Project in Arizona, bordering U.S. Department of Defense–controlled lands, strengthens its position in critical minerals vital to U.S. energy security.

Abundant Affordable Clean Energy: Natural hydrogen offers a low-cost, non-intermittent baseload power source, aligning perfectly with the climate mandates and surging energy needs of AI data centers, ammonia producers and industries across North America. MAX Power is focused on advancing North America's energy security and the shift to scalable, low-emission energy sources like natural hydrogen. Its strategy emphasizes responsible exploration, efficient development, and alignment with emerging clean energy demand. Through disciplined execution, the company aims to build lasting value across energy and industrial markets.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company pioneering the development of natural hydrogen as a potential new primary energy source. As a first mover in this emerging sector, the company has assembled North America's largest permitted land package targeting naturally occurring, emissions-free hydrogen accumulations in the earth's subsurface.

MAX Power plans to commence Canada's first dedicated deep drilling program for natural hydrogen in November 2025, starting on the 200-km-long Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan, with the goal of...

