Rockbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) Names Jalen Yuan CEO And Chester Xie CFO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) announced the appointment of Jalen Yuan as Chief Executive Officer and Chester Xie as Chief Financial Officer, both effective immediately. Yuan, who previously served as Interim CEO and CFO, has also joined the company's board of directors. The board cited Yuan's leadership and financial expertise as key to advancing New Pacific's Silver Sand and Carangas Projects in Bolivia. Board Chair Dickson Hall welcomed the appointments and expressed appreciation to Dr. Peter Megaw, whose term as director concludes at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Yuan said he is honored to lead the company as it continues to responsibly develop its world-class Bolivian assets for the benefit of shareholders and stakeholders.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia, including the Company's flagship project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, the Company's recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Company's third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project.

