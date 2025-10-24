Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Launches Upgraded Medofficedirect Platform On Shopify


2025-10-24 02:03:56
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK), a leading provider of healthcare technology and patient engagement solutions, announced the launch of its new MedOfficeDirect e-commerce platform, now live at DiscountOnlineMedicalSupplies and built on Shopify. The upgraded platform delivers faster performance, enhanced security, and a modern checkout experience while offering an average 20% price reduction across its catalog of brand-name medical supplies. HealthLynked plans to expand the curated inventory and, upon completing its marketing and backend transition, migrate the platform back to MedOfficeDirect. CEO Dr. Michael Dent said the launch represents a major step forward in accessibility and scalability, enabling patients and healthcare providers to purchase essential products through a faster, more reliable system.

To view the full press release, visit

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is transforming healthcare by connecting patients and providers through a secure, cloud-based network. The company's platform consolidates medical records, offers AI-driven care guidance, enables appointment booking and telemedicine, and supports a growing ecosystem of healthcare products and services.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at HLYLK

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire
Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN

MENAFN24102025000224011066ID1110244077



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search