Investornewsbreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Featured In Networknewswire Editorial On AI-Driven Breast Cancer Imaging

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) editorial titled“Investors Turn to AI-Driven Imaging Firms Targeting High-Growth Breast Cancer Market.” The publication explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping medical imaging, particularly in breast cancer detection, where early and precise diagnosis remains critical to survival rates. Izotropic is highlighted for its IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, a 3D imaging technology designed to improve detection accuracy in women with dense breast tissue. The company's innovation aligns with rising global demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, as breast cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women worldwide.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses and treatment of breast cancers

