RACA Concludes Awareness Forums Series On Developmental Fffectiveness Of Non-Profit Organizations In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) has Concluded Awareness Forums Series Under the Theme "Developmental Effectiveness of Non-Profit Organizations in the State of Qatar," by hosting the 3rd and 4th meetings with broad participation from organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Qatar Financial Centre, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as several charitable associations and institutions.
Director of Licensing and Support at the Authority Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of these forums in enhancing communication between the Authority and organizations operating in the sector.
He highlighted the forums as a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences, and a step toward establishing a comprehensive national registry for non-profit organizations.
He explained that organizing these meetings is part of the Authority's efforts to promote sound governance, enhance compliance and transparency, and strengthen cooperation with national regulatory bodies to achieve integration in the charitable sector's performance.
The meetings addressed a set of key topics. The first focused on the legal and regulatory framework of the RACA and its role in ensuring integrity, promoting accountability and transparency, and providing a regulatory environment that supports institutional performance efficiency.
The second topic discussed the strategy for the charitable and humanitarian sector in Qatar for 2025-2030, including its vision, mission, and objectives, and its role in developing charitable work and enhancing its developmental and humanitarian impact.
Other topics covered included the scope of supervision and oversight, the importance of record-keeping and its role in raising compliance levels and boosting public trust, as well as identifying the ultimate beneficiary of non-profit organizations and its significance in reinforcing transparency and combating illicit financing. One of the sessions was dedicated to presenting a national research project on building the capacity of the third sector and its role in shaping cooperative policies that align with Qatar National Vision 2030.
Through these awareness forums, the Authority aims to raise awareness among non-profit organizations and empower them to fulfill their societal role in alignment with the goals of the charitable and humanitarian sector strategy, contributing to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.
