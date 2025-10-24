Wells Fargo Backs South Dallas Growth With $6.8 Million In Grants

MENAFN - 3BL) DALLAS, October 24, 2025 /3BL/ - Fresh off the grand opening of its Las Colinas corporate campus, Wells Fargo is deepening its commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth region with a $6.8 million philanthropic investment in South Dallas focused on neighborhood revitalization and economic growth.

Led by Cornerstone CDC, Forest Forward, and St. Philip's School & Community Center, community organizations will use the funding from Wells Fargo for small business development, affordable housing, job creation, and commercial property rehabilitation, including restoration of the historic Forest Theater.

“At Wells Fargo, we're committed to driving meaningful growth for our customers and employees but also for the communities we serve,” said Darlene Goins, head of Philanthropy and Community Impact for Wells Fargo.“Our philanthropic investment in South Dallas is part of a broader effort to support economic mobility and strengthen communities. By working alongside nonprofits, we can help accelerate financial opportunities for people and businesses.”

“Dallas is a city of genuine opportunity for everyone, and that opportunity is driven by entrepreneurship, innovation, and strong public-private partnerships,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson.“I am sincerely grateful to Wells Fargo and its leadership for their commitment to investing in Dallas communities, empowering trusted local nonprofits, and providing resources small businesses need to succeed. With Wells Fargo's support, the incredible transformation underway in South Dallas and the Forest District will continue.”

In South Dallas, the $6.8 million in grant funding from Wells Fargo & Company and the Wells Fargo Foundation will foster collaboration among seven nonprofits in three key areas:

Small Business Growth



Forest Forward is revitalizing the 75215 zip code through a holistic approach of education, housing, and community development. Anchored by the restoration and expansion of the historic Forest Theater, it is creating a cultural hub to drive equitable development and economic mobility for South Dallas.

PeopleFund is expanding access to capital for entrepreneurs through loan capital, micro-grants, and technical assistance. Its Small Business Accelerator program strengthens business acumen and supports business ownership. St. Philip's School & Community Center is transforming MLK Jr. Blvd. with commercial property rehabilitation to attract restaurants, services, and other retail. Funding will also help launch Texas' first Community Investment Trust to foster local commercial real estate ownership.

Housing Access



Cornerstone Community Development Corporation is scaling operations and developing affordable homes in South Dallas, including apartment complexes in the Forest District, while cultivating resident-led housing services. Innovan Neighborhoods & BCL of Texas will support community-oriented developers through the Community Developers Roundtable with equity financing and capacity building through a fund to increase affordable housing and real estate development.

Workforce Development

Empowering the Masses is delivering workforce training and expanding phlebotomy, community health worker, and EKG technician certification programs to help keep up with demand for health care workers within Dallas' major healthcare system and the region. A new Economic Empowerment Center will also support digital skills and career advancement.

Wells Fargo's commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Texas

The grant announcement builds on Wells Fargo's broader investment in the Dallas metroplex and the region. Yesterday, the company opened a new corporate campus in Irving, marking a milestone that underscores the company's long-term commitment to the economic growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the state of Texas. In addition, since 2020, Wells Fargo & Company and the Wells Fargo Foundation philanthropic giving totaled roughly $90 million in Texas, and employees have volunteered more than 235,000 hours in local communities.

