Lyons Broadcast PR Marks 20 Years As A Leading Satellite Media Tour Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyons Broadcast PR, a national leader in Satellite Media Tours (SMTs), broadcast media relations, and video production proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. For two decades, the award-winning firm has helped associations, nonprofits, brands, and federal agencies reach millions of key audiences through expertly produced satellite media tours and customized broadcast campaigns.

Since its founding in 2005, Lyons Broadcast PR has become one of the most trusted satellite media tour companies in the United States, producing thousands of successful SMTs that deliver measurable results and high-impact storytelling. From in-studio satellite media tours to virtual SMTs, the Lyons team brings unmatched experience and professionalism to every campaign.

“Over the last 20 years, we've seen the technology behind Satellite Media Tours evolve and improve, but our mission remains the same – to produce compelling, results-driven SMTs that connect our clients with audiences nationwide,” said Dan Lyons, Founder and President of Lyons Broadcast PR.

In addition to its industry-leading Satellite Media Tour services, Lyons Broadcast PR provides a full range of broadcast and video production solutions, including:



Radio Media Tours (RMTs)

Podcast Series Creation and Distribution

Full-service video production

Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaigns Ongoing broadcast pitching, strategy, and media training



With clients including many of the most recognized brands and influential organizations in the country, Lyons Broadcast PR has earned a reputation for client service, creativity, and results. Each Satellite Media Tour is tailored to the client's message - delivering authentic, on-brand interviews that reach targeted audiences on top broadcast and digital outlets.

As the company celebrates its 20th year, Lyons Broadcast PR continues to innovate with new virtual production technology, enhanced media outreach tools, and integrated broadcast-digital strategies that help clients gain visibility in an evolving media landscape.

For more information about Satellite Media Tours or Lyons Broadcast PR's full range of services, visit .

CONTACT: Contact: Kelsey Stone... (301) 942-1306