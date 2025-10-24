Hera & Circular Revolutionize Traceability & Transparency In Banking, Insurance, Agri-Food, And Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strategic partnership between two global players, Hera Enterprises and Circular Protocol, begins today with the goal of developing and promoting a unique and proprietary infrastructure, based on blockchain and AI, to scale digital traceability and data authentication in strategic sectors such as banking and finance, insurance, agri-food, and healthcare. Thanks to easy-to-integrate and scalable new solutions and applications, data and information are immutable and always available to operators, regulatory bodies, and consumers, respecting user rights and privacy, while also protecting intellectual property and company security, precisely through the use of fourth-generation technologies. Circular Protocol is a decentralized Data Trust Layer (DTL) – based in Boston and Lugano – that is a 4.0 technological infrastructure, ensuring, at scale, the truthfulness, traceability, and integrity of data, through the use of exponential technologies, including blockchain and AI. The partnership is promoted by Hera Institute – based in Washington D.C. (USA), a non-profit organization that aims to improve consumer protection, in line with the principles of“America First” and the values, shared with Italy, of safeguarding human dignity, family, and cooperation among people, to guarantee that all citizens have access to certified and verifiable information that meets the highest standards of quality, security, and responsibility.











“In the United States, the demand for accountability is growing. This partnership represents a concrete step towards the creation of technologies with a positive social impact,” states Tim Phillips, President of the Hera Institute.“Our goal is to improve the quality of life and health of Americans by connecting thought leaders in the US and worldwide, and organizing events, research programs, educational initiatives, and training, which will help revive the American Dream.”

“Circular is honored to contribute to building a world where people can trust the protection of their confidential data and access real and immutable information, as well as for companies in the healthcare, banking, and insurance sectors,” said Dr. Gianluca De Novi, Founder and CEO of Circular.“Our mission is to create a global infrastructure that brings truth and transparency to data. Hera shares this vision, and we are excited to make this collaboration and its solutions accessible to everyone.”

“I firmly believe in traditional values. I was born and raised in a region, Abruzzo, where respect, love for life, for the community, and the territory are still intact values,” declared Giovanni Sabetti, President of Hera Enterprises.“I firmly believe in a higher justice, and therefore also in the ethics and transparency of data and their communication. To strengthen the objectives of this important agreement, I have also relied on the collaboration of my friend and esteemed anthropologist, Karl Wolfsgruber.”

About the Hera Institute

Hera Institute is a non-profit organization, based in Washington, D.C. (USA,) dedicated to promoting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles and diets, safety as a common right, and social integration and innovation. To achieve these goals, Hera Institute brings together leaders from across the United States and around the world through conferences, educational programs, field projects, and scientific research, aimed at identifying concrete solutions to support governmental activities and policies.

About the Hera Enterprises

Hera Enterprises is an American holding company focused on various interconnected sectors: Artificial Intelligence, security systems, business software solutions, and technologies supporting environmental protection and energy as a common heritage and good. Hera Enterprises has also entered into a partnership with strategic consulting firm Nestpoint.

About Circular Protocol

Circular Protocol is a Decentralized Data Trust Layer (DLT) designed to make data auditable, tamper-proof, and transparent. With offices in Boston and Lugano, Circular is led by Dr. Gianluca De Novi, an expert in high-performance computing with a background in 3D simulation, robotics, and blockchain technology. Dr. De Novi holds a Master's in Electronics and Computer Science and a PhD in Robotics from the University of Bologna. He has led the Medical Device and Simulation Lab at Massachusetts General Brigham and has served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Extension School since 2011, with over 16 years of research funded by the U.S. Department of Defense in the MedTech industry.

CONTACT: Gianluca De Novi Founder & CEO Circular Protocol gdenovi at circularlabs