Michelin: Implementation Of A Partial Share Buyback Management Agreement


2025-10-24 12:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, October 24, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN has called on the assistance of two Investment Services Provider for the implementation of its Share Buyback Program as authorized by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreement signed on October 23, 2025, the parties agree that the Investment Services Providers will sell a certain number of COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN shares, representing a maximum of €400,000,000, to COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN, which undertakes to buy them, between October 27, 2025 and December 19, 2025, at an average price to be determined objectively and independently by the market over the duration of the Agreement, less a guaranteed discount. The price may not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

All of the shares bought back under the Agreement will be cancelled.

Contact details

Investor Relations

...

Guillaume Jullienne

...

Benjamin Marcus
...

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

...

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Combris-Battut
...

Elisabete Antunes
...

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

