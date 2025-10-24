COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN has called on the assistance of two Investment Services Provider for the implementation of its Share Buyback Program as authorized by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreement signed on October 23, 2025, the parties agree that the Investment Services Providers will sell a certain number of COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN shares, representing a maximum of €400,000,000, to COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN, which undertakes to buy them, between October 27, 2025 and December 19, 2025, at an average price to be determined objectively and independently by the market over the duration of the Agreement, less a guaranteed discount. The price may not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

All of the shares bought back under the Agreement will be cancelled.

Contact details