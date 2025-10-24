GM Reportedly Lays Off Over 200 Employees Days After Raising 2025 Earnings Guidance
General Motors (GM) has reportedly laid off over 200 salaried staff after raising its full-year earnings guidance earlier this week.
According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources, the layoffs mainly were at its Tech Center in Warren, Michigan.
The company called some of the employees affected by the layoffs to a Slack channel and informed them that the terminations were due to“business conditions” and not employee performance, the report said.
The automaker reportedly looked through its white-collar ranks to identify duplicate jobs when deciding on layoffs.
GM stock rose 1% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
