GM Reportedly Lays Off Over 200 Employees Days After Raising 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (GM) has reportedly laid off over 200 salaried staff after raising its full-year earnings guidance earlier this week.

The company called some of the employees affected by the layoffs to a Slack channel and informed them that the terminations were due to“business conditions” and not employee performance, the report said.

The automaker reportedly looked through its white-collar ranks to identify duplicate jobs when deciding on layoffs.

GM stock rose 1% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

